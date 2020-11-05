Snapchat New Feature Brings Subscriber Visibility To The Platform; Read

Snapchat is one of the most widely used social media platforms out there. The company came up with an ingenious idea of having a conversation with the help of photos and this made the app blow up. A lot of things done by Snapchat have been reiterated by other applications. Snapchat has just released a new update which brings a new and exciting feature to the application. People have been wondering what the Snapchat new Feature is all about.

What is Snapchat new Feature?

Snapchat releases timely updates according to user feedback and also tries to add new features to increase engagement in their application. The app has gone through a whole lot of changes since its launch and looks completely different from how it came out. Updates have been made to the UI, bugs have been fixed and new features have been introduced.

Snapchat latest update brings a new feature that will be enjoyed by content creators and influencers. The new update allows the user to display their subscriber count on Snapchat. Now, other users can see the number of subscribers their favorite content creators and influencers have.

Fun fact: I have more subscribers on Snapchat than Donald Trump 😆 pic.twitter.com/qw18eYbq32 — Zachary (@zacharywenger) November 3, 2020

Snapchat Update has kept its users at the forefront. It has heard and understood the demands of its consumers and delivered based on that. They understood that users want to show the growth of their community on Snapchat and putting up a subscriber count is one of the best ways to show the size of a community on an application.

This update doesn’t mean that every user’s subscribers will be visible on the application. Snapchat has provided the necessary settings to control the visibility of the subscriber count for every application. Users with public profiles can display their subscriber count and users with private profiles can hide it.

For the record. I did call this last month 😂😂😂. Snapchat Creators can now enable and disable subscribers counts. @Snapchat #snapchatupdates https://t.co/wRsGp3nGYU — Kyle Lightning - SnapThis (@SnapThisYT) November 3, 2020

Every application, from youtube to Instagram has some sort of visibility of subscribers and followers. Snapchat has always had famous personalities using the application but no one knew how many people they are being able to reach out to. With this update, users would know how many followers or subscribers does their favorite content creator or influencer have.

Snapchat has also had a major update with music. Users of Snapchat can now send snaps with songs from the catalog provided by the application. This catalog of songs includes songs from renowned and fairly new artists. This update brings life to users snap. Users that receive snaps with songs on them can swipe up and get the necessary details for the song such as album art, artist, and more.

