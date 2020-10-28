SpaceX Starlink 'Better Than Nothing Beta': How To Check Availability And Sign Up?

In its plan to create a 12,000-satellite mega constellation in the Low Earth Orbit, SpaceX has launched numerous Starlink satellites into orbit, including the recent 60 satellites launched by Musk. The main aim of this project is to provide high-speed internet service to customers around the world, especially in remote or under-served areas.

The organisation started its Starlink Beta program recently asking users to sign up for the program to help SpaceX test its internet. However, as per a report by The Verge, Musk's organisation invited some early users to join public beta testing of its Starlink program. Here is all about it.

Also Read | IPhone 12 Unboxing Start Spreading On The Internet; Here's What The IPhone 12 Pro Is Like

SpaceX invites users for Starlink "Better Than Nothing Beta"

Image ~ SpaceX Twitter

According to recent reports, SpaceX has sent out official emails to several users asking them to join the Starlink public beta testing program which is called as Better Than Nothing Beta. However, the Starlink internet sign up needs a user to purchase all of the Starlink ground equipment which costs $499. The users also have to pay a monthly fee of $99 for active service. The news broke out on the world wide web after a Reddit user shared the mail on the social platform,

Also Read | New Instagram messenger update lets you change chat theme and colour; Read

As per the old reports, the internet speed was expected and propelled to be 1 GB/sec, but this is after the company has completed the mega-constellation plan. So, SpaceX mentioned what users can expect now from the initial beta testing. The Starlink Better Than Nothing Beta email says: “Expect to see data speeds vary from 50Mb/s to 150Mb/s and latency from 20ms to 40ms over the next several months as we enhance the Starlink system. There will also be brief periods of no connectivity at all.” However, it is believed that the internet speed and other services will improve as the organisation launches more Starlink Satellites into orbit.

Image ~ Reddit user FourthEchelon19

Also Read | Windows 10 20H2 update: What's new in October 2020 update?

Apart from this, Starlink beta testers will also need to purchase SpaceX’s user terminals to connect to the system. The user terminals are currently popular to be a "UFO on a stick" (as described by Musk). There is also an application with augmented reality. The Starlink app will help beta users set up their systems easily. However, SpaceX's internet access will first be presented only in certain areas in the USA and later in Canada.

UFO on a stick aka Starlink user terminal looks beautiful pic.twitter.com/1aog0FS1jq — Viv ðŸ‰ (@flcnhvy) July 14, 2020



Starlink internet sign up and availability

The Starlink website is now inviting people to get updates on Starlink news and service availability in their area. All they have to do is provide their email address and zip code. If a person wishes to apply for the Starlink beta testing program, they will have to apply for updates to get access to the public beta test of the Starlink service. If the applicant is invited for beta testing, they can expect to get a user terminal with a flat disc antenna which will self-direct itself for best satellite signals. As per reports, the users also have to provide their complete address over email once they are selected to be a SpaceX Starlink Beta participant.

Also Read | NASA Asteroid landing successful: Bennu Asteroid video shows TAG event