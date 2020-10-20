IPhone 12 Unboxing Start Spreading On The Internet; Here's What The IPhone 12 Pro Is Like

Apple has finally unveiled its incredible range of iPhones which includes the much-awaited iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini. The new iPhone 12 is one of the best phones that mobile photographers have been waiting for, as it consists of a Night Mode and a larger Aperture (f/ 2.0 Aperture). So, the iPhone 12 camera will now enable more light to be captured in a single shot. With so many cool features, the iPhone 12 series smartphone has been launched in the market and fans have started reacting to it. Many people have started sharing iPhone 12 unboxing videos which are giving fans a complete insight into how the Apple smartphone actually is. Therefore, here is everything you need to know the iPhone 12.

iPhone 12 unboxing videos flourish on the internet

First reported by 9to5 Mac, the iPhone 12 unboxing videos are revealing several insights of how the newly launched Apple smartphones would look like in person. The first video that hit the internet was from YouTuber Dua Rui who seemingly unboxes the iPhone 12 Pro Graphite in it. As promised by Apple, the iPhone 12 Pro has an alluring stainless steel design and the triple-rear camera setup.

iPhone 12 unboxing video

iPhone 12 Pro

Unbox pic.twitter.com/cpzNl196tS — DuanRui (@duanrui1205) October 19, 2020

Apple iPhone 12 Pro & 12 Pro Max Launched

Display - 6.1" & 6.7 Super Retina XDR OLED Display

Processor - A14 Bionic Chip

Rear Camera - 12 MP + 12 MP+ 12 MP Rear

Front Camera -: 12 MP Front

Battery Life - 17hr & 20hr Video Playback

Protection - IP68

Apple ProRAW

Body - Stainless Steel

RAM - 6 GB RAM

Storage - 128/ 256/ 512 GB Storage

Apple iPhone 12 Mini & iPhone12 Pro Launched

Display - 5.4" & 6.1 Super Retina XDR OLED Display

Processor - A14 Bionic Chip

Rear Camera - 12 MP + 12MP Rear

Front Camera - 12 MP Front

Battery Life - 15hr & 17hr Video Playback

Protection - IP68

Body - Aluminium Body

RAM - 4 GB RAM

Storage - 64/ 128/ 256 GB Storage

iPhone 12 series prices

The newly launched iPhone 12 series smartphone has been unveiled in a vivid price range for Apple fans. Below is a list of all the newly launched iPhone 12 models and their Indian prices, have a look.

iPhone 12 price - Rs. 79,900

iPhone 12 mini price- Rs. 69,900

iPhone 12 Pro price- Rs. 119,900

iPhone 12 Pro Max price- Rs. 129,900

Promo Image ~ Apple YouTube

