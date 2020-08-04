Steps To Check SRF ID COVID Report Online Through Ranchi & Tiruchy District Portals

Medical institutes are now starting their own online portal in their district so as to provide online COVID results to the patients. KAPV Govt. Medical College, Tiruchirappalli, and Ranchi's Sadar hospital are amongst those institutions that have started the online COVID reports.

The KAPV Vishwanathan Government Medical College and district administration are amongst the institutions that have started online COVID reports. The website is launched so that the patients need not stand in long lines at the hospitals for their results. Instead, they can just add their SRF Id and get the results.

Steps to SRF Id COVID report

The intention of this online portal is to minimise queues at hospitals as well as decrease the chances of infection.

Whenever a sample is given to be tested for COVID, it is assigned an SRF Id.

This SRF Id automatically gets sent to the mobile number of the patient.

Patients can then log in to the portal and enter their SRF ID or mobile number to see their results.

The reports of samples collected through Truenat machines can be accessed in 24 hours however the result for RT PCR could be accessed in 48-72 hours.

Reports from Ranchi district can be accessed at sadarhospital.com. While the results of Tiruchirapalli district are uploaded at - https://cv19.microkapv.in/

Image courtesy: Sadar hospital website

Image courtesy: KAPV Govt. Medical College website

One can also check the genuineness of their report from the KAPV medical website by reverifying it online. At the bottom of the COVID 19 Report Generation Portal, there is a blue link that states "Click here". One can click on the same to verify the credibility of their report. It would take them to another portal which reads "COVID 19 Report Genuineness Verification Portal". Patients can add their Report ID and verify their reports for genuineness.

Currently, all COVID reports are uploaded at the same time as the results are retrieved in the lab at the various ICMR institutes. The patient then gets his result on his mobile number. However, this process is quite slow as the number of samples is increasing day by day. Now to speed up the process the district authorities are setting up their own portals so that the patients can get early results. In this manner, the patients would have access to the institute's portal as well as the ICMR portal at https://covid19cc.nic.in/icmr/Citizen/TestSampleReport.aspx

Image courtesy: ICMR website

To ensure that the reports are not manipulated, they would be available in PDF form. At the moment, patients who have got themselves tested in government hospitals can use these portals of their districts to check results. However, the authorities are in talks with the private hospitals so that they can share the COVID reports to the patients through the online format.

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock