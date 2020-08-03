Tollywood Director Teja Tests Positive For COVID 19 After 'RRR' Filmmaker SS Rajamouli

Baahubali-fame director SS Rajamouli was tested positive for COVID on July 29, when he shared his condition in a tweet. He stated that his whole family had developed a slight fever, however, when they got tested they found themselves to have mild COVID symptoms. Just a few days later now, it is revealed that the Sita director Teja has also tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

Tollywood director Teja tests COVID positive

Director Teja has recently been confirmed to be infected with COVID virus. It is assumed that it is after he visited Mumbai for shooting his next directorial, a web series. It is assumed that he must have contracted the virus during this time itself. His fans have however been wishing him for a speedy recovery. Reportedly, he was in Mumbai for his untitled project where he is working with Gopichand.

Director Teja is famous for his work in movies like Chitram, Nuvvu Nenu, Jayam, and Nijam. Before starting his career as a director, Teja had worked as a cinematographer for 6 Telugu movies, 30 Hindi films and about over 150 ad films & MVs.

Teja last directed by the Kajal Aggarwal starrer Sita that was released in 2019. The film also starred Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Sonu Sood along with Kajal Aggarwal. Sita was inspired by the 1988 Hollywood film, Rain Man. The film was also released in Tamil as It’s My Life after its initial Telugu release. Sita was a female-centric film and was well-received by the critics.

Teja's movies

Tollywood director Teja debuted as a cinematographer in the Hindi film industry with the movie titled Raat that was released in 1992. Teja also won a Nandi Award for Best Cinematography for his work in Ram Gopal Varma's Raat. Since then he has directed over 15 movies in the Telugu film industry.

SS Rajamouli's movies

On the work front, SS Rajamouli will soon begin work on Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR. The movie will narrate the tale of two freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film will also feature an Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. Reports reveal that the makers of RRR erected a set at Aluminium factory (Hyderabad) to shoot action sequences involving Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

Promo Image courtesy: Teja Twitter

