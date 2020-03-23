Are Swiggy & Zomato Delivering Food In Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru & Other Metros? Answered

As the Coronavirus pandemic intensifies, a majority of services have either come to a complete shutdown due to lockdowns or are now partially operating. Similarly, the pandemic has taken a toll on the food delivery apps in various cities, especially the metros. Earlier on Sunday, as the Janta Curfew was in effect, almost every food delivery app stopped its services.

Have Food delivery apps resumed services?

Swiggy

On Monday, Swiggy resumed their services, as they have said that they are an essential service. However, services have restarted with some limitations as some restaurants are still closed for delivery. In Mumbai city and other suburbs, Swiggy has restarted its services with its partnered restaurants. Additionally, it has also resumed its operations in other metro cities like Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

Swiggy has also assured its customers that they are following all safety and hygiene guidelines in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. In a bid to maintain a safe and healthy environment, Swiggy has listed some of the measures it has undertaken like contactless delivery, ensuring training for delivery partners, medical and financial services, and advisories by its partner restaurants.

Zomato

Zomato has also resumed its services after Sunday's nationwide curfew which saw a complete shutdown of restaurants in major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru, saying that food delivery counts as an essential service. Zomato services will now follow stricter safety and hygiene protocols in light of the ongoing pandemic. It has introduced contactless delivery keeping in mind the situation.

Coronavirus in India

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of cases saw a surge with over 396 positive cases, which also includes foreign nationals. Maharashtra has reported the highest number of Coronavirus cases, followed by Kerala. In addition, the Ministry of Health has stated that over seven people have died due to Coronavirus.

