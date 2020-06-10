Tata Sky 160 Pack Details, Inclusions & Complete Channel List; See Details Here

Tata Sky DTH is one of the leading providers of Dish Set Top Box that enables a user to watch television with an extensive list of channels. This Set Top Box company of India provides its services effective plans and recharges that lures customers around the country. Many users around India use services of Tata Sky because of its incredible picture quality to enjoy while having a great time at home.

Some of the many incredible recharge pack, Tata Sky is providing its users with a ₹160 plan which provides users with an extensive list of 35 Channels. If you are wondering about the complete Tata Sky 160 pack channel list and pack details, here is all you need to know about it.

Tata Sky 160 pack details:

The Tata Sky 160 plan is widely known as the Starter 160 Pack. It offers its subscribers with a diverse list of essential channels including Star Plus, Set Max, Colors, Zee TV and more. The package is not only pocket-friendly but it also provides its users with 35+ essential channels which include ESPN and STAR Sports along with 2 interactive services such as ActveTM Wizkids and ActveTM Games.

The Tata Sky ₹160 recharge is a monthly pack that is valid for a month i.e. 30 days and a user can subscribe to this pack anytime they wish for. Apart from this, the Tata Sky connection under the Tata Sky Starter 160 Pack includes installation, Activation, Shipping Charges, 10meters cable, and 1-year Manufacturer Warranty.

Tata Sky 160 pack Channels List

Hindi Entertainment (10)

&TV

Colors

Rishtey

Sony Pal

Sony SAB

Star Bharat

Star Plus

Star Utsav

Zee TV

Zee Anmol

Hindi Movies (9)

&Pictures

Movies ok

Rishtey Cineplex

Sony Wah

Star Gold

Star Utsav Movies

Zee Bollywood

Zee Cinema

Multiplex

Music (5)

MTV

VH1

Channel [V]

E24

B4U Music

Sports (6)

Star Sports 2

Star Sports 3

Star Sports First

Star Sports Hindi 1

ESPN

DD Sports

Infotainment (3)

Animal Planet

Nat Geo Wild

Others (2)

ActveTM Wizkids

ActveTM Games.

