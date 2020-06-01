Tata Sky 350 Pack Details And Complete Channel List; See Details

Tata Sky is amongst the biggest television provider organisations preferred by many users in the country. People love Tata Sky services because of its impressive picture quality and an extensive list of channels. The extensive list of channels come in affordable packages that they can choose from while subscribing for its services. Some of the many incredible recharge pack, Tata Sky is providing its users with a ₹ 350 plan which provides users with an extensive list of 143 Channels. If you are wondering about Tata Sky 350 channel list and pack details, here is all you need to know.

What is the Tata Sky 350 pack?

The Tata Sky 350 pack is widely known as the Dhamaal kids pack. It offers its subscribers with 143 with 18 Hindi Entertainment channels, 18 Hindi Movies channels, 34 Hindi News channels, 1 Sports channel, 17 Music channels, 14 Kids channels, 15 Knowledge channels, 32 Other channels and 25 Doordarshan channels, Apart from this, the pack also video one Bengali/Odia, one Kannada and Marathi channel in it. The Tata Sky ₹ 350 recharge is a monthly pack and a user can subscribe to this pack anytime they wish for.

Tata Sky 350 channel list

18 Hindi Entertainment Channels

&TV, Big Magic, ID, Epic, Sony Pal, Zindagi, SAB, Colors, Sony, Zee TV +1, Sony +1, Life OK, STAR Plus, STAR Utsav, UTV Bindass, Zee TV, Zee Anmol, Rishtey

18 Hindi Movies Channels

Bflix Movies, WOW Cinema, Cinema TV, Enterr10 Movies, R Vision, B4U Movies, Sony MAX +1, Zee Cinema +1, Z Action, &Pictures, Zee Cinema, Zee Classic, UTV Movies, UTV Action, STAR Gold, Movies Ok, Sony Max2, Sony MAX

34 Hindi News Channels

Samay MP/CG, Samay Bihar/Jharkhand, Samay UP/UK, Samay Rajasthan, Live Today, K News, India Watch, Janta TV, Samay, National Voice UP/UK, LTV, Sadhna Prime News, MH One News, ETV News Haryana Himachal Pradesh, Samachar Plus, Kashish News, APN, Sadhna Plus, News World India, India News Haryana, News Nation, Zee News, Zee Business, News Live, News 24, ABP News, NDTV India, India TV, India News, News18 India, CNBC Awaaz, Aaj Tak, Sudarshan News, India 24x7

1 Sports Channel

Star Sports 2

17 Music Channels

Channel V, Nat Geo Music, 9X Jalwa, Music India, 9XO, Zing, Mastiii, B4U Music, M Tunes, Sony MIX, BINDASS PLAY, E24, Zoom, VH1, MTV, 9XM, Z ETC Bollywood

14 Kids Channels

Animax, Toonami, Zee Q, Nick Jr., Disney Junior, Sonic Nickelodeon, Baby TV, Pogo, Nick, Hungama, Disney XD, Discovery Kids, Disney Channel, Cartoon Network

15 Knowledge Channels

Travel XP, Nat Geo People, Living Foodz, Nat Geo Wild, National Geographic, FYI TV18, History TV 18, Fox Life, Food Food, Discovery Science, Discovery, TLC, NDTV Good Times, Discovery Turbo, Animal Planet

32 Other Channels

Aalami Samay, Jonack TV, Soham, Sarv Dharam Sangam, Munsif, Gemporia, Ishwar TV, Arihant, Jinvani, Indradhanu Rengoni, Assam Talks, Prag, Pratidin Time, Peace of Mind, Adhyatm TV, Aastha, Disha, DY 365, ETV Urdu, MH One Shraddha, NEPAL1, Paras, Rang, Sadhna, Sanskar TV, SHOP CJ, Shalom TV, Ramdhenu TV, Home Shop TV18, Channel WIN, Zee Salaam, News18 Assam North East

25 Doordarshan Channels

DD Yadagir, DD Madhya Pradesh, DD Rajasthan, DD Uttar Pradesh, DD Bihar, DD Saptagiri, DD India, DD Girnar, DD Bangla, DD Bharti, DD Chandana, DD Kashir, DD Kisan, DD National, DD NE, DD News, DD Odia, DD Podhigai, DD Punjabi, DD Sahyadri, DD Sports, DD Urdu, Lok Sabha TV, Rajya Sabha, DD Malayalam

1 Bengali/Odia Channel

Naaptol Bangla

1 Kannada Channel

Naaptol Kannada

1 Marathi Channel

Naaptol Marathi

