Tata Sky 199 Pack Details And Complete Channel List; Details Inside

One of the best set-top box service providers as preferred by many users in the country, Tata Sky services are impressive and come with notable picture quality. They offer an extensive list of channels that come in affordable packages that the user can choose from while subscribing for its services. Some of the many incredible recharge pack, Tata Sky is providing its users with a ₹ 199 plan which provides users with an extensive list of 143 Channels. If you are wondering about Tata Sky 199 channel list and pack details, here is all you need to know.

What is the Tata Sky 199 pack?

The Tata Sky 199 pack is widely known as the Dhamaka pack. It offers its subscribers with a diverse list of popular channels including Star Plus, Sony Max, ABP News and more. The package is not only pocket-friendly but it also provides its users with 235 channels. The Tata Sky ₹ 199 recharge is a monthly pack and a user can subscribe to this pack anytime they wish for.

Tata Sky 199 Channels List

&pictures &Pictures HD &tv &tv HD 10TV Telugu News 9X Jalwa Aaj Tak Aakash Aath Aastha ABN Andhrajyothy ABP News Adhyatm TV Amrita TV Angel TV Animal Planet Animal Planet HD Aradana TV Arihant Aseervatham TV Asianet HD Asianet Movies Asianet News Asianet Plus Assam Talks AXN HD B4U Music Bhakti TV BIG Magic Big Magic Ganga BTV News Captain TV Cartoon Network Channel [V] Channel Win Chardikla Time TV Cinema TV Colors Colors Bangla HD Colors HD Colors Infinity HD Colors Kannada HD Colors Marathi HD Comedy Central HD CVR English Dangal TV DD Bangla DD Bharati DD Bihar DD Chandana DD Girnar DD Guwahati DD India DD Kashir DD Kisan DD Malayalam DD MP DD National DD News DD Odia DD Podhigai DD Punjabi DD Rajasthan DD Sahyadri DD Saptagiri DD Sports DD UP DD Urdu DD Yadagiri Discovery HD World Disha TV DY 365 E24 Epic TV ETV Bihar ETV Urdu FLOWERS Fox Life HD FYI TV18 Gemini TV HD Gemporia GOD Goodness TV Green TV Gulistan News Gyan Yogi Telugu History TV HD Home Shop 18 India News India TV Investigation Discovery Isaiaruvi Ishwar Bhakti Jaihind TV Jinvani TV Kaatyayani Kairali People TV Kairali WE Kalaignar TV Kappa Kasturi Loksabha TV Madha TV Maiboli Makkal TV Manorama News Matrubhumi Mazhavil Manorama Mazhavil Manorama HD MH1 Shraddha MK Six MK Tunes MK TV MN+ HD Movies OK Multiplex Munsif tv Murasu TV Music Fatafati Music India Naaptol Blue Nambikkai Nat Geo Channel Nat Geo HD NDTV India Nepal One News 24 News Live News Nation News Time Bangla News World India News18 Assam/North East News18 India News18 Kerala News18 Tamil Nadu News7 Tamil Nick HD+ NTV News Odisha TV Paras TV Peace of Mind Polimer News Polimer TV PTC Chakde PTC News PTC Punjabi Public TV Puthiya Thalaimurai Raj Musix Malayalam Raj Musix Telugu Raj News Kannada Raj News Malayalam Raj News Telugu Rajyasabha Rishtey Romedy Now HD Saam TV SAB SAB TV HD Sadhana Sadhna Prime News Sakshi TV Samachar Plus Sangeet Bangla Sanskar SATHIYAM TV Seithigal Shalom SHOP CJ Shubh TV Siripoli Sony BBC Earth HD Sony Entertainment Sony ESPN HD Sony HD Sony Max Sony Max 2 Sony Max HD Sony Pal Sony Six HD Sri Sankara TV Star Bharat STAR Gold Star Gold HD Star Gold Select HD Star Jalsha HD Star Jalsha Movies HD Star Movies HD Star Movies Select HD STAR Plus Star Plus HD Star Sports 1 HD Star Sports 2 Star Sports 2 HD Star Sports Select 1 HD Star Sports Select 2 HD STAR Utsav Star Vijay HD STAR World HD Star World Premiere HD Studio N News Subhavartha TV Sudarshan News Sun Music HD Sun TV HD Suvarna Plus SVBC Thanthi TV TLC HD TNews Total TV TV5 TV9 Gujarati TV9 Kannada TV9 Marathi UTV Action UTV Bindass UTV Movies Vaanavil TV Vasanth TV Wow Cinema Zee Action Zee Anmol Zee Cafe HD Zee Cinema Zee Cinema HD Zee Classic Zee Hindustan Zee Kalinga Zee News Zee Salaam Zee Studio HD Zee Tamil Zee TV Zee TV HD

