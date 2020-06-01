Last Updated:

Tata Sky 199 Pack Details And Complete Channel List; Details Inside

Tata Sky 199 pack details with an extensive list of all the channels offered by the service provider under this plan. Read ahead to know complete details.

Written By
Yash Tripathi
tata sky 199 pack

One of the best set-top box service providers as preferred by many users in the country, Tata Sky services are impressive and come with notable picture quality. They offer an extensive list of channels that come in affordable packages that the user can choose from while subscribing for its services. Some of the many incredible recharge pack, Tata Sky is providing its users with a ₹ 199 plan which provides users with an extensive list of 143 Channels. If you are wondering about Tata Sky 199 channel list and pack details, here is all you need to know.

Also Read | How to change registered mobile number in Tata Sky Online & Offline?

What is the Tata Sky 199 pack?

The Tata Sky 199 pack is widely known as the Dhamaka pack. It offers its subscribers with a diverse list of popular channels including Star Plus, Sony Max, ABP News and more. The package is not only pocket-friendly but it also provides its users with 235 channels. The Tata Sky ₹ 199 recharge is a monthly pack and a user can subscribe to this pack anytime they wish for.

Also Read | How to add a channel in Tata Sky DTH? Learn all the methods here

Tata Sky 199 Channels List

  1. &pictures
  2. &Pictures HD
  3. &tv
  4. &tv HD
  5. 10TV Telugu News
  6. 9X Jalwa
  7. Aaj Tak
  8. Aakash Aath
  9. Aastha
  10. ABN Andhrajyothy
  11. ABP News
  12. Adhyatm TV
  13. Amrita TV
  14. Angel TV
  15. Animal Planet
  16. Animal Planet HD
  17. Aradana TV
  18. Arihant
  19. Aseervatham TV
  20. Asianet HD
  21. Asianet Movies
  22. Asianet News
  23. Asianet Plus
  24. Assam Talks
  25. AXN HD
  26. B4U Music
  27. Bhakti TV
  28. BIG Magic
  29. Big Magic Ganga
  30. BTV News
  31. Captain TV
  32. Cartoon Network
  33. Channel [V]
  34. Channel Win
  35. Chardikla Time TV
  36. Cinema TV
  37. Colors
  38. Colors Bangla HD
  39. Colors HD
  40. Colors Infinity HD
  41. Colors Kannada HD
  42. Colors Marathi HD
  43. Comedy Central HD
  44. CVR English
  45. Dangal TV
  46. DD Bangla
  47. DD Bharati
  48. DD Bihar
  49. DD Chandana
  50. DD Girnar
  51. DD Guwahati
  52. DD India
  53. DD Kashir
  54. DD Kisan
  55. DD Malayalam
  56. DD MP
  57. DD National
  58. DD News
  59. DD Odia
  60. DD Podhigai
  61. DD Punjabi
  62. DD Rajasthan
  63. DD Sahyadri
  64. DD Saptagiri
  65. DD Sports
  66. DD UP
  67. DD Urdu
  68. DD Yadagiri
  69. Discovery HD World
  70. Disha TV
  71. DY 365
  72. E24
  73. Epic TV
  74. ETV Bihar
  75. ETV Urdu
  76. FLOWERS
  77. Fox Life HD
  78. FYI TV18
  79. Gemini TV HD
  80. Gemporia
  81. GOD
  82. Goodness TV
  83. Green TV
  84. Gulistan News
  85. Gyan Yogi Telugu
  86. History TV HD
  87. Home Shop 18
  88. India News
  89. India TV
  90. Investigation Discovery
  91. Isaiaruvi
  92. Ishwar Bhakti
  93. Jaihind TV
  94. Jinvani TV
  95. Kaatyayani
  96. Kairali
  97. People TV
  98. Kairali WE
  99. Kalaignar TV
  100. Kappa
  101. Kasturi
  102. Loksabha TV
  103. Madha TV
  104. Maiboli
  105. Makkal TV
  106. Manorama News
  107. Matrubhumi
  108. Mazhavil Manorama
  109. Mazhavil Manorama HD
  110. MH1 Shraddha
  111. MK Six
  112. MK Tunes
  113. MK TV
  114. MN+ HD
  115. Movies OK
  116. Multiplex
  117. Munsif tv
  118. Murasu TV
  119. Music Fatafati
  120. Music India
  121. Naaptol Blue
  122. Nambikkai
  123. Nat Geo Channel
  124. Nat Geo HD
  125. NDTV India
  126. Nepal One
  127. News 24
  128. News Live
  129. News Nation
  130. News Time Bangla
  131. News World India
  132. News18 Assam/North East
  133. News18 India
  134. News18 Kerala
  135. News18 Tamil Nadu
  136. News7 Tamil
  137. Nick HD+
  138. NTV News
  139. Odisha TV
  140. Paras TV
  141. Peace of Mind
  142. Polimer News
  143. Polimer TV
  144. PTC Chakde
  145. PTC News
  146. PTC Punjabi
  147. Public TV
  148. Puthiya Thalaimurai
  149. Raj Musix Malayalam
  150. Raj Musix Telugu
  151. Raj News Kannada
  152. Raj News Malayalam
  153. Raj News Telugu
  154. Rajyasabha
  155. Rishtey
  156. Romedy Now HD
  157. Saam TV
  158. SAB
  159. SAB TV HD
  160. Sadhana
  161. Sadhna Prime News
  162. Sakshi TV
  163. Samachar Plus
  164. Sangeet Bangla
  165. Sanskar
  166. SATHIYAM TV
  167. Seithigal
  168. Shalom
  169. SHOP CJ
  170. Shubh TV
  171. Siripoli
  172. Sony BBC Earth HD
  173. Sony Entertainment
  174. Sony ESPN HD
  175. Sony HD
  176. Sony Max
  177. Sony Max 2
  178. Sony Max HD
  179. Sony Pal
  180. Sony Six HD
  181. Sri Sankara TV
  182. Star Bharat
  183. STAR Gold
  184. Star Gold HD
  185. Star Gold Select HD
  186. Star Jalsha HD
  187. Star Jalsha Movies HD
  188. Star Movies HD
  189. Star Movies Select HD
  190. STAR Plus
  191. Star Plus HD
  192. Star Sports 1 HD
  193. Star Sports 2
  194. Star Sports 2 HD
  195. Star Sports Select 1 HD
  196. Star Sports Select 2 HD
  197. STAR Utsav
  198. Star Vijay HD
  199. STAR World HD
  200. Star World Premiere HD
  201. Studio N News
  202. Subhavartha TV
  203. Sudarshan News
  204. Sun Music HD
  205. Sun TV HD
  206. Suvarna Plus
  207. SVBC
  208. Thanthi TV
  209. TLC HD
  210. TNews
  211. Total TV
  212. TV5
  213. TV9 Gujarati
  214. TV9 Kannada
  215. TV9 Marathi
  216. UTV Action
  217. UTV Bindass
  218. UTV Movies
  219. Vaanavil TV
  220. Vasanth TV
  221. Wow Cinema
  222. Zee Action
  223. Zee Anmol
  224. Zee Cafe HD
  225. Zee Cinema
  226. Zee Cinema HD
  227. Zee Classic
  228. Zee Hindustan
  229. Zee Kalinga
  230. Zee News
  231. Zee Salaam
  232. Zee Studio HD
  233. Zee Tamil
  234. Zee TV
  235. Zee TV HD

Also Read | How to remove channel in Tata Sky? Learn in simple steps here

Also Read | How to refresh Tata Sky account and set-top box? Learn in easy steps here

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all