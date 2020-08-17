Telegram 2020 One-on-one Video Call Feature Now Available For Android & IOS Users

The Cloud-based instant messaging service Telegram will now allow Android and iOS users to make one-on-one video calls. This news was announced in Telegram’s blog post on August 14, 2020. Telegram celebrated its seven-year anniversary on this day. The Telegram 2020 blog post stated that the messaging service would allow users to make fast as well as secure video calls. The Telegram 2020 blog post also stated the process of connecting a video call.

Some of the Telegram 2020 features stated in the blog post include:

The Picture-in-picture mode allows one to scroll through various applications even during a video-call.

All video calls made through Telegram will have end-to-end encryption.

One can switch on or switch off the video at any point of time.

Telegram has launched several new animated emojis.

Telegram video call Encryption:

Users can check the viability of the end-to-end encryption by tallying the emojis sent by the user and those received. One has to check the four emojis visible on the screen. Telegram uses reproducible builds i.e. a compilation process that ensures that the binary code is reproduced. Hence, one can verify encryption to make sure that the application uses the same open-source code that is published with an update. The end-to-end encryption is also reportedly used in Telegram’s Secret Chats and Voice Calls.

Group Video calls for Telegram Android and Telegram iOS:

Telegram will also launch the group video call feature in a few months, according to the blog post. While Telegram said that it would soon launch the group video call feature, they also said that the group video calls would have more features as compared to the Telegram one-on-one video calls. There would also be several other improvements in the new version.

Telegram’s journey:

The blog post also made a mention of Telegram’s journey. The messaging application was launched in the year 2013 and now had about 400 million users. Further, the application was also in the list of ten-most downloaded applications. The blog post also claimed that Telegram had ‘strong principles’ as well as ‘quality features’. It is believed that Telegram will now compete with messaging applications like WhatsApp and Viber that offer a video-call feature.

