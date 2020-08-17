Latest WhatsApp Beta Gives Glimpse Of Upcoming Sticker Search Feature

WhatsApp has enabled the world to communicate easily by introducing the new stickers feature. The feature, however, seems to be inspired by its India rival, Hike messenger app. But nearly two years after bringing sticker packs, the Facebook-owned company has taken a step to make it easy for the users to find relevant stickers for their conversations.

A new feature for WhatsApp Sticker users

This innovation step to bring an easy interface for finding relevant stickers would not only help users but it will also assist WhatsApp to tackle its Indian rival Hike who is known for being amongst the best sticker chat platforms. The latest version of WhatsApp Beta for Android has presented users with a glimpse of the upcoming specification.

The WhatsApp stickers will come with an easy interface of Sticker Search which will let you easily find stickers from your collection. Apart from this, there are many categories for different stickers on WhatsApp on the basis of their emotions, such as festivals, love, greetings, and happiness. This change came out after the release of the WhatsApp Beta version 2.20.198.5 beta for Android.

The new feature comes with a 'Lens' icon or a 'Search' icon which is available right next to the emoji, GIF, and sticker shortcuts to let users search for the available stickers. Tapping on this icon will instantly open Sticker Search interface to locate numerous stickers from the store. The Sticker Search store constitutes distinct tabs, namely All, Love, Greetings, Happy, Sad, Angry, and Celebrate. WhatsApp also allows you to find out stickers by changing tabs if not Sticker Search.

However, as per reports, this feature is not permanent even for the WhatsApp Beta users. The Sticker Search feature disappears after the first use, but it is still evident that soon the American organisation is going to roll out this feature for all its users. If you want to witness this new specification of WhatsApp beta, you can opt for joining the beta program and then download the latest version. Users are waiting eagerly for the Sticker Search to soon roll out so that they can easily use Stickers to chat with their loved ones.

