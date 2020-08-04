WhatsApp Reverse Search Will Help You Fact Check Forwarded Messages & Images

The WhatsApp beta feature to reverse check forwarded messages on the messenger app has now started rolling out for public use as well. This feature allows you to not only check whether the information is legitimate or not, but it also ensures that the fake text messages do not create any kind of a ruckus. This means now you can feel safer than before as you would not be misled by any such propaganda.

WhatsApp Reverse Search feature has started rolling out

The WhatsApp reverse search feature was rolled out not so long ago for all the beta testers of the app. It has been noted that the users will be able to see a 'Magnifying Glass' next to frequently forwarded messages. and to see whether the forwarded message is fake or real you just have to tap on the 'Magnifying Glass' icon. This will activate the WhatsApp reverse search feature to fact check the forwarded message. It will then launch a search on the web to see if the message legitimate or not. You can also search the most forwarded images by selecting the image on chat and then tapping on the 'More' icon with three vertical dots on the top-right corner. You will see the third option of "Search image" which will help you fact check the received picture.

Image ~ WhatsApp Beta

Also Read | WhatsApp Payments to soon roll-out in India after RBI's green signal

How does WhatsApp choose a forwarded message for fact check?

WhatsApp reverse search works only for popular and viral messages. It chooses one of the forwarded messages that are sent across for more than five times in a chain. These messages are then added into the frequently forwarded messages; those messages are marked as double arrows with forwarded label on the top.

Also Read | WhatsApp launches animated stickers: Step-by-step guide on how to download stickers

Is WhatsApp reading our messages for the WhatsApp reverse search feature?

As per the app guidelines, Whatsapp follows the end-to-end encryption policy. This means that the Facebook-owned messenger app cannot read your messages and it only transfers the users on the web with multiple links and it is the user who would have to go through the fact check to determine if the received message is misinformative or not.

Also Read | Google Pixel 4a pre-order to start soon in the US: Know specs, price & more

Currently, this feature is only available for public use in countries like Brazil, Italy, Ireland, Mexico, Spain, UK, and the US for all versions of WhatsApp. In India, the feature has only rolled out for beta testers until now. However, it is not long when the WhatsApp reverse check feature would be available in India as well since the country reportedly has more than 400 million WhatsApp users.

Also Read | What is Randonautica app? How does it work and are the stories true? Read details