Tik Kik App Not Working? Here Are 8 Simple Tricks You Can Try

Tik Kik app has become amongst the most downloaded Indian Tik Tok alternative. With the app crossing 10 million downloads, this creative social platform allows users to come and entertain themselves with small videos posted by users across the globe and at the same time create a social space for people to share and create their videos.

Calling it a "karaoke of the digital age," Tik Kik adds up into the nation's Make in India program effectively. The app currently has a 4.0-star rating on Google Play store, as of writing this article. However, due to some problems, many users are unable to use the app. The Tik Kik app not working problem could occur due to some internal glitches in the app which can only be fixed by the Tik Kik team.

However, if the Tik Kik app not working problem is not reported by anyone other than you, then it simply means there is some issue with your smartphone or your internet connection. But, do not worry, these issues can be solved easily with simple methods. If you are looking for solutions, then here is all you need.

Images: Google Play Store

How to fix Tik Kik app not working problems?

If you are having Tik Kik app not opening issues, Tik Kik app not working, website down, freezing up, and more, follow the steps below -

Fully close the Tik Kik app: Start by fully exiting Tik Kik (and all other apps or programs running in the background), then try opening Tik Kik app again. Perform a power cycle: Turn off your device (and the modem and router, if applicable). Wait a few minutes, then power back up. Check your connection: Run a speed test on your device and compare your results with the app's recommendations. Improve your connection: If the speeds fall short of the recommendations, there are steps you can take to help improve your connection. Test other apps or programs on your device: If you notice similar issues, it may be due to poor connectivity. Contact your internet service provider for more information on how to improve your connection. Check for the app and system updates: To check for Tik Kik app updates, visit your device’s app store. To check for system updates, visit your device’s settings menu. Clear cache and data: You can typically clear cache/data via your device’s settings menu. This step removes temporary files to help free up needed space. Uninstall/reinstall Tik Kik app: On select devices, you can uninstall and reinstall the Tik Kik app to help alleviate any streaming issues.

