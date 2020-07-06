What Is The Elyments App? Vice President Of India Launches An Indian Social Media App

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged all the citizens of the country to help it become an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Following the same, India took a bold step to ban a total of 59 Chinese apps last month i.e. June 29, 2020. Now, in its quest to become a self-reliant country, many entrepreneurs and app developers have started contributing to the Make in India program. Recently, a new social media app was launched by the Vice President of India called the Elyments app. Soon after its launch, many people have started wondering what is the Elyments app and its origin. If you are wondering the same, then here is all you need.

Also Read | What is Triller app? Which country does the app like TikTok come from? Know details

What is the Elyments app?

Image: Google Play Store

Venkaiah Naidu, the Vice President of India, launched the Elyments app which is a new social media platform termed as a "super app" having all the features a user would need. The app will directly compete with social media supergiants such as Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, WhatsApp and more. The app has been built by over a thousand IT professionals who are also volunteers of the Art of Living, which is helmed by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

Also Read | What Is Lomotif App? Which country Is the music video app from? Know Details Here

The features of this application are similar to Instagram and Facebook allows users to chat, share opinions and click incredible photos with a meticulously designed in-built camera software in it. The Elyments "super app" also provides users with an extensive list of filters and AR support to click beautiful selfies and photos to show off their photography skills. The app description on Google Play Store reads: "Elyments is a comprehensive social networking app that is literally a one-stop-app for everything you might need. Connect and converse with friends, share updates, network with like-minded people, discover interests, make seamless voice and video calls, and much more with Elyments".

Also Read | What is LitLot app? Which country is it from? Know details here

Apart from this, Elyments app and its developers have given the users' privacy utmost importance and all servers are hosted withing India. The Indian social media app is free to download and it is a huge step in providing a home-developed social platform for users in the country. Currently, available in 8 Indian languages, the Elyments app has completed 500,000 downloads on Google Play Store in a short span of time. Elyments app review is of 4.4 stars, as of writing this article, with several users congratulating the launch of this incredible social media application.

Also Read | What is Tik Kik app? Learn how to use the new TikTok alternative app