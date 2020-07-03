What Is Triller App? Which Country Does The App Like TikTok Come From? Know Details

The world is evolving and it has become arguably easier to gain popularity and fame in the 21st century. Apps like Tiktok and Likee have emerged in the market after a ban on Chinese applications. One of the apps like TikTok is the Triller App. The Triller app has significantly gained a lot of downloads in a short span and users are loving its simple and easy user interface. However, numerous people especially TikTok users have been wondering "What is Triller app?" and "Triller app is from which country?" If you are wondering the same, do not worry, here is everything about.

What is Triller app?

Image: Google Play Store

Triller app is an entertainment platform that helps creators around the world get reach and popularity. Similar to TikTok, Triller helps users to create videos of different content and share them with others in seconds. You can express yourself and connect with the content you find the most interesting. It also allows users to create unique music videos for trending challenges running around the globe in the social app.

The most alluring feature of this application is that it offers 100+ filters and an easy interface to personalise videos with text, drawings and emojis. You can also access the top trending tracks in the app or you can choose it from your own music library. It also enables a user to share their incredible contents via Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Text, E-mail or save to your camera roll.

Triller app is from which country?

Triller app is a US-based application developed by Triller LLC app development company. The organisation has currently only presented its audience with one app on Google Play Store in the Video Players & Editors section. It has completed 10 million downloads on Google Play Store in a short period and has 4.3 stars, as of writing this article. You can download the American application easily from both the iOS App Store and Google Play Store. The organisation is led by CEO, Mike Lu and it has recently gained $28 million in funding from Proxima Media.

