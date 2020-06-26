TikTok Star Siya Kakkar Suicide: Police To Question Her Friends, Say Reports

Siya Kakkar who is a TikTok star died by suicide on Thursday at her residence in Delhi. Siya was 16 years of age and had around 11 lakh followers on TikTok and over 1 lakh followers on Instagram. Reportedly, her mobile phone has been seized and police authorities are going to question close friends of Siya.

Police to question Siya Kakkar's friends

Reportedly, even though the Delhi Police has seized the phone of Siya Kakkar, they have been unable to unlock it yet. The police are likely to take the help of Siya’s family to unlock her phone. Reportedly, the police want to check her call records to move further in the investigation.

A media portal reported that during the lockdown, Siya stayed home throughout the COVID 19 pandemic. She even filmed her last set of videos at her residence and had in fact, uploaded her last video 20 hours before her death. The TikTok star hasn’t left any note or clue behind to indicate the reason behind her suicide.

Reportedly, the police authority shall question Siya Kakkar’s close friends in order to obtain clues regarding her demise. As per a statement given by Delhi police to a media portal, Siya was depressed in the last few days before she passed away. The DCP confirmed to media portals that no suicide note was recovered from her residence and that her post mortem has been done.

The DCP told a leading media portal that Siya died by suicide at her home in New Delhi at around 9PM on June 25. She lived with her family who is under shock and have requested privacy. The media portal also reported that the news of Siya’s demise was confirmed by her manager Arjun Sarin.

Arjun Sarin on Thursday issued a statement to media portals that the cause behind Siya’s drastic step could be due to her personal life. He further said that Siya was doing well on the professional front and was among the talented artists of her talent management company. Arjun even revealed that he had spoken to her the previous night of her death and had told her about a new project. Arjun further said that she sounded normal to him.

