Yuvraj Singh Comically Trolls Ex-SRH Captain David Warner For Mashup Of All TikTok Videos

Australian batsman and ex-SRH captain David Warner joined video-sharing application TikTok during the lockdown. David Warner has used the app to keep his fans entertained during the coronavirus pandemic. The David Warner TikTok account has more than 4.6 million fans, with the David Warner TikTok account having amassed more than 66 million likes till now.

David Warner has been sharing several videos where he and his family are seen dancing on Bollywood songs much to the entertainment of Indian fans. The Australian player recently shared a video where he can be seen rehearsing the famous 'Genda Phool' song by Baadshah.

Yuvraj Singh trolls David Warner on latest mashup video

Keeping up with his strong TikTok game, David Warner recently shared a mashup of several videos that have appeared on the David Warner TikTok account. The SRH batsman shared a video compiled by user @harshad_gaikwad_edits on his Instagram account. The mashup video shows several TikToks made by the SRH batsman, which is set with famous Telugu song ‘Top Lesi Poddi’ playing in the background.

David Warner shared the video with the caption “Love all the mashup videos being made for us, @harshad_gaikwad_edits thanks for the support. Awesome stuff #fun #family @candywarner1” The mashup video shows everyone, from David Warner to wife Candice to his daughters as part of several TikTok videos uploaded by the David Warner TikTok account.

While several viewers loved the video and posted positive messages of appreciation, Warner’s ex-SRH teammate Yuvraj Singh took the opportunity to troll the batsman. Yuvraj Singh commented “You seriously need to get out of the house,” on the post by David Warner.

David Warner and Yuvraj Singh had played together for SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad) in the 2016 and 2017 edition of the IPL. This is not the first time David Warner has been trolled for his TikTok activity by his teammate. When the David Warner TikTok account shared a video of the batsman grooving to a hip hop song, Australian teammate Mitchell Johnson trolled him by commenting “I would say you’ve officially lost it but not sure you ever had it, Bull.”

Yuvraj Singh’s strong internet game has been visible during the lockdown

@KP24 my friend it’s your birthday 🍻 wish I was there to chuck pies 🥧 at you and smash your face with them! Have a wonderful day and year ahead buddy! More power to you 👊🏻 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 27, 2020

Throughout the lockdown, the comments left by Yuvraj Singh on various posts online have been leaving netizens in splits. Yuvraj Singh has taken the lockdown as an opportunity to show his funny side on the internet. Recently, former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh had shared a few pictures of him posing with a skateboard. Yuvraj Singh was quick to troll the off-spinner then, commenting “Paji thodi skateboarding karke dikhao," In another instance, Yuvraj Singh had posted a hilarious birthday message for England batsman Kevin Pietersen on his 40th birthday.

Image Courtesy: instagram/davidwarner31, instagram/yuvisofficial