TikTok Scam: Maharashtra Cyber Unit Warns Citizens Of New Malware App 'TikTok Pro'

The Maharashtra Cyber unit warned citizens against the 'TikTok scam' occurring under the new malware app named 'TikTok Pro'. The fake malware app appears just like the original TikTok app that requests permission to access personal data thus stealing sensitive information from the user's phone. While the use and download of the official Tik Tok app continue to remain banned in India, cybercriminals, calling the new app TikTok Pro as an alternative to the banned app by sending messages on various social media platforms to download the same from external links, the Cyber unit said.

"Citizens are requested to be aware of the new TikTok scam happening under the name of a malware app 'TikTok Pro'. The Government of India has banned TikTok along with 58 other popular mobile apps for engaging in activities prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order. Miscreants are now taking advantage of the popularity of Tik Tok by promoting a malware under its name and are calling this new app TikTok Pro, claiming it to be an alternative to the banned TikTok app", the release from Maharashtra Cyber unit read.

Fake app just like original TikTok app

The fake malware app appears just as the original TikTok app and requests permission for the camera, image gallery, mic and other among few, stealing sensitive information from your phone, the release stated.

The Cybersecurity Unit also informed that the fake app isn't available on google play store and hence people are also not advised to download it from any external services. "Users should never download any APK files that mimic services of TikTok or any other popular apps banned by the government as these can be sources of spreading malware", it said.

