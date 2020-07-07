8 UC Browser Alternatives For You: Get The List Of Best Apps

After the ban on 59 Chinese apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs of India, many users of Chinese applications are searching for alternative apps for themselves. Amongst the most-used banned Chinese apps was the UC Browser application. The app had a vast user interface as it is amongst the oldest apps in the country. But, people are now searching for incredible UC Browser alternative apps and software. If you are looking for the same, here is all you need.

Best Alternatives to UC Browser

DuckDuckGo

Image ~ Shutterstock

DuckDuckGo is a widely used search engine application and website that empowers users to seamlessly take control of their personal information online without any tradeoffs. It was developed by Duck Duck Go, Inc. which is an American origin company. The CEO and also the founder of DuckDuckGo.com is Gabriel Weinberg.

JioBrowser

Image ~ Shutterstock

Reliance Jio's JioBrowser comes in support for 8 Indian languages. These include Bengali, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Gujarati, and Marathi. Being an Indian brand, the app offers several other features such as custom Private Browsing, organizational customization of news feeds, easy integration to frequently visited sites, and content sharing.

Microsoft Edge

Image ~ Shutterstock

Evolved from Internet Explorer, Microsoft Edge is prepared to take up the market with its new and astonishing features. Now, you can personalise your homepage with three options and you can also give groups to your open tabs. The Microsoft-owned browser is much faster and comes with Bing as the default search engine.

Epic Browser

Image ~ Shutterstock

Epic Browser is the first Indian browser that was launched in the year 2010 which is developed by a Bangalore-based software firm, Hidden Reflex. The browser is based on the Mozilla platform which can function on all devices such as Windows, macOS, Android and iOS. The Indian Browser has a unique feature called the inbuilt antivirus protection powered by ESET. The web browser can be customized using the extensive list of its backgrounds and 1,500 free themes.

Brave Browser

Image ~ Shutterstock

Brave is a California-based free and open-source web browser which is developed by a US software company called the Brave Software, Inc. The browser is developed on the Chromium web browser. The most alluring feature of the open-source browser is that it blocks ads and website trackers making it safe keeping in mind users' privacy.

Aloha Browser Turbo

Image ~ Play Store

An Indian application, it allows users to use unlimited VPN for free. It also helps in blocking ads and boosting surfing speed. Aloha Browser Turbo is considered to be amongst the first browsers to provide free vault to hide files and more.

Indi Browser

Image ~ Play Store

Created by an Indian app developer, Gurvinder Singh Sandhu, the application is an initiative to support the Make in India movement. The app was recently launched and it provides fast browsing and the ability to download Instagram images and videos. One can also download WhatsApp status of their friends using this app.

Google Chrome

Image ~ Play Store

One of the most widely used mobile and PC browser is the Google Chrome Browser. It is very popular for being able to detect suspicious websites that might contain malware. The application allows users to browse contents faster based on Google's instant search interface. The application's new update allows you to pin your tab in specific groups such as Work, Social media and more and use the application effectively. It also enables users to view contents in Incognito mode to save privacy and more.

