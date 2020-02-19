How To Play Formidable Zombie Mode In PUBG Mobile? Read Step-by-step Instructions

The zombie mode in PUBG mobile is as chaotic as the conventional version, the only difference being that in this mode, a small group of human players go up against a community of 98 zombies. The zombies do not have the ability to collect loot or wield traditional weapons, but they make up for these lacks and emerge as worthy opponents because of their sheer strength in numbers. It is an interesting battle, to say the least, and a perfect gift for those who are interested in some post-apocalyptic anarchy.

The game is still to gain popularity, which is why there is some confusion as to how to play PUBG mobile zombie mode. For new players, the step-by-step instructions given below can be useful.

How to Play Zombie Mode in PUBG Mobile?

To play zombie mode PUBG mobile, one needs to access the mode first in the following way:

Boot up PUBG on the mobile

Select Game Modes, and then Event Mode

Select Zombie: Survive till Dawn option and click OK

Prepare to join zombie matches

How to join a zombie match?

To join a zombie match, the player needs to do the following:

Select the Custom Match Tap from the Main Menu.

Hit the Filter tab on the left-hand side, and then choose the appropriate filter. For example, in this situation, the player will be choosing the zombie filter to launch the game in that mode.

Filter the results by the Public Only option. This way, the player can access matches that anyone can join, instead of those that are reserved for certain people and require a special password for the same.

Scroll through the results and keep an eye on the player count to choose a game that is not completely full. It will be good for the player to choose a game that is in their own region for the sake of better connectivity.

Once a proper match has been found, the player should hit the join button. Then they need to wait till they gain entry. This may take some time, but the player should continue to hit the button perseveringly at regular intervals.

There is no reason to panic if the entry isn’t immediate. PUBG is reluctant to let people join custom matches immediately, but it is important to remain persistent until one gains entry.

This is how one can play zombie mode on PUBG mobile. For those who are looking towards forming their own custom matches, the results may be disappointing because PUBG has not come up with this feature just yet. However, they will undoubtedly come up with this feature in the near future, and thus be really supported by fans all over the world.

