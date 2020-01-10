Stephen Curry Asks Giannis Antetokounmpo To Be A 'Warrior'... On PUBG

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry revealed that his interaction with Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo during Bucks vs Warriors game had nothing to do about the game. According to reports, Stephen Curry was sharing his gamer tag with Giannis so that they both could play PUBG together. After the Bucks beat the Warriors 107-98 on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST), Giannis and Stephen Curry were seen talking to each other.

NBA 2019-20: Warriors star Stephen Curry asked Giannis Antetokounmpo to play PUBG with him

Wonder what Steph and Giannis were talking about here ...



(via @NBCSWarriors)pic.twitter.com/TjsiaoPygG — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 9, 2020

🚨 EXCLUSIVE 🚨

Steph Curry has informed @ChrisBHaynes WHAT he was telling Giannis.



It was about teaming up, just not in the NBA ... in PUBG. pic.twitter.com/LwEqvLFJnB — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 9, 2020

Fans heard Stephen Curry say something along the lines of 'let's do it' to Giannis Antetokounmpo. Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reached out to Curry about the interaction, who shared that they were talking about the game. Curry invited Giannis to play as he thinks the both of them could 'do some damage together. Before Stephen Curry clarified what he said, people were assuming he was tampering and trying to recruit Giannis Antetokounmpo for the Warriors.

NBA 2019-20: Milwaukee Bucks vs Golden State Warriors highlights

The Bucks defeated the Warriors in a 107-98 encounter. Giannis Antetokounmpo finished the game with game-high 30 points and led the Bucks to their 33rd win on the season. The Bucks are currently leading the NBA with a 33-6 win-loss record. Giannis Antetokounmpo is in contention for the NBA MVP award and also leading the All-Star votings in the Eastern Conference. He is averaging at 30.2 points, 12.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game.

The Warriors, on the other hand, are at the bottom of the Western Conference with a 9-30 win-loss record. The Warriors underwent major roster changes before the NBA 2019-20 season with Kevin Durant and Andre Igoudala departing. Injuries also plagued the Dubs as Klay Thompson was sidelined due to a torn ACL before the season began. Stephen Curry broke his left hand on October 31 while playing the Phoenix Suns.

