How To Play PUBG Mobile On PC Or Laptop: Guide To Enjoy The RPG Game On Your Computer

PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds (PUBG) is one of the most popular games in the world. Along with the likes of Fornite and Apex Legends, PUBG has helped establish a niche gaming community on YouTube with several professional leagues been played all over the world.

How to play PUBG Mobile on PC: PUBG Download for PC and Laptop users

The PUBG hype was quite spectacular for PC gamers. However, the introduction of PUBG Mobile took the popularity of the game to a whole new level. PUBG partnered with Chinese game developer Tencent to introduce the RPG-shooter title on Android and iOS platforms. Since its launch in 2018, the game has seen over 100 million downloads on Android itself. With players looking for an advantage over their opponents, 'how to play PUBG Mobile on PC?' still remains one of the most asked questions on the internet.

There is no denying that playing PUBG mobile on a smartphone or a tablet is fun, but the ease of playing with a dedicated gaming console or a keyboard and a mouse makes it much easier and exciting. Playing on a computer not only negates the issues one can have with the scattered controls but also tends to render a smoother experience with respect to gameplay and graphics. From better real-time action to a wider real estate on the screen, playing the game on a PC or a laptop has its own advantages.

In a world of emulators, tech enthusiasts soon found a way to play PUBG Mobile on a laptop. With no PUBG hack required, users to could enjoy the mobile version of the game on any PC or laptop. Android Studio’s emulator, ARChon and Bluestacks, are some of the popular emulators to use Android apps on a computer or a laptop. However, despite the emulators working fine in most cases, playing an intensive title like PUBG Mobile can result in occasional stutters and frame drops.

Tencent solved this problem by launching its own emulator called ‘Tencent Gaming Buddy’. The initial versions of the game used to be only in Chinese language but with recent patches, a host of languages have been added which means you can enjoy PUBG Mobile and several other Tencent developed games on the emulator.

With all said, here's how to play PUBG Mobile on PC

Tencent Gaming Buddy has made playing PUBG Mobile quite simple. You can download the software through the link below: https://gameloop.fun/game/fps/pubg-mobile-for-pc/index.html You can download the latest version of the emulator, which should be under 10 MB. As soon the file gets downloaded, simply install it on your computer. Once the installation is complete, hit ‘Start’ and let the emulator download some of the essential files (it should download them automatically). Once the initial set up is completed, you will be required to download PUBG Mobile. This should take some time, considering the game is quite a large file. Once done, PUBG Mobile icon should pop up on your screen. That’s it. You can start the game from the emulator pop up menu and team up with your friends to enjoy PUBG mobile on your PC. Make sure to change the various game settings from graphics to controls to your preferences.

How to play PUBG Mobile on PC: Recommended specifications for the game

System: Windows 7 and above

Processor: Intel i5 and above

Memory: 8 GB and more

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 660 or better

How to play PUBG Mobile on PC: Other emulators (not advisable)

In a similar fashion, you can play the game on any other emulator eg. Bluestacks. You can get the paid version ($2 per month) of the software or the free version. While the initial setup remains the same, using a third party emulator allows playing any game on your PC. Once the application is set up, you can download PUBG Mobile just the way you would do it on your Android device.

