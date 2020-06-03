Can You FaceTime On Android? What Are FaceTime Alternatives? Know Details

FaceTime is amongst the most-loved features offered by Apple products including iPhones, iPads, and Macs. The iOS application allows its users to make High Definition video calls to other people having an iOS device. Due to the popularity of the application, many Android smartphone users often find themselves wondering if they can use FaceTime on their smartphone. If you are wondering the same, here is all you need.

Can you FaceTime on Android smartphone?

Apple’s FaceTime video calling application is only available for iOS device users. Many people often search for the application in the Google Play Store. However, an Android smartphone user cannot use and make FaceTime calls as it is not available for the devices that are not made by Apple.

Nonetheless, there are several other ways to make video calls even to iPhone and Mac devices using an Android smartphone. Several great FaceTime alternatives work effectively on Android. However, if you search for “FaceTime” on Google Play Store, you might find many apps with a similar name. These android apps are not the official Apple's FaceTime application that let you make calls with real FaceTime users. Installing these apps are risky; while you might be able to make video calls using them, they might even contain malware.

A user can try downloading other apps for Android smartphones, and even other platforms. They just need to have the same app installed on their device. Some of the many FaceTime alternatives are Google Duo, Zoom App, Microsoft Teams and more.

FaceTime alternatives

Google Duo

Google Duo is only available for Android and iOS and it currently allows users to add more than 12 people on a video call. Google Duo also offers a couple of impressive features like HD video calls and the people can also see your face even before you answer the call. You can also leave a video message (much like a voicemail) when a user is not able to answer your call on time.

Zoom App

The Zoom app is now amongst the most used and loved app by the users worldwide. People during this lockdown period due to Coronavirus pandemic are using this video conferencing software to do office conferences, talking to their buddies and more. However, if you want to plan a movie date or movie night with your friends and loved ones, then Zoom is your go-to app for that solves the issue as it enables a user to share screen easily with friends.

Microsoft Teams

Many apps have bloomed during this time including Microsoft Teams video conference app. Many executives, professors, teachers, and other people use it to hold meetings, seminars, classes, video calls, and more. Microsoft Teams has numerous features such as sending links to add users. It also allows users to keep an attractive background. The background is an essential element as it can disturb the other party on the call and can create apologetical or awkward moments for you.

