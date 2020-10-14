IPhone 12 Mini Vs IPhone 11: Should You Upgrade Your Old IPhone?

After months of anticipation, Apple has unveiled its next lineup of iPhones that include the standard iPhone 12, along with three variants, namely the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Every phone in the new iPhone 12 series offers the latest hardware specifications and software features; however, they all come with a few differences that set them apart from each other. The iPhone 12 Mini is the smallest phone of the lot and is also the most budget-friendly. And while everything on the iPhone 12 mini is the latest, it is worth knowing how it actually stacks against the last year's iPhone 11 if you are considering an upgrade.

Also Read | IPhone Upgrade Program For IPhone 12 Series: How To Get pre-approved Under The program?

iPhone 12 mini vs iPhone 11

One of the biggest highlights of the new iPhone 12 mini is that it will offer users an advanced 5G experience, allowing superfast downloads, and high‑quality video streaming. It is also powered by the powerful A14 Bionic chipset, which Apple claims is the fastest chip in smartphones.

Speaking of the phone's display, the iPhone mini packs a smaller 5.4-inch screen, while the iPhone 11 has a significantly larger 6.1-inch display. However, the former comes with a Super Retina XDR display as opposed to the Liquid Retina HD display on the older iPhone. Another important highlight of the iPhone mini is that it comes with a Ceramic Shield front, which is said to have four-times the crack resistance of the normal glass on iPhone 11. Here's a list of all major differences between the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 11.

Also Read | IPhone 12 Mini: Release Date, Price, Features And Colour Options

iPhone model iPhone 12 mini iPhone 11 Display 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display Front cover Ceramic Shield front Glass front and back Network 5G support 4G support Chipset A14 Bionic chipset A13 Bionic chipset Available colours Black, White, Green, Blue and (Product) Red Purple, Yellow, Green, Black, White, (Product) Red Price Starts at $699 Now available for $599

The iPhone 12 mini will be available for pre-orders starting November 6 and will start shipping from November 13.

Also Read | Is There A Problem With IOS 14? Find Out What Apple Has To Say About The Upgrade

Also Read | IPhone Mini Vs IPhone 12: Which Smartphone Should You Purchase?

Image credits: Apple