What Is Telephoto Lens In The New IPhone 12 Pro And IPhone Pro Max?

Apple has officially announced the iPhone 12 series at its recently held “Hi, Speed” virtual event that took place from the Apple Park, Cupertino, California. The company unveiled four iPhone 12 models, which include the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Every model in the lineup comes with the most advanced features; however, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max clearly outshine the standard and mini versions in certain aspects, especially when it comes to photography.

iPhone 12 Pro camera system

The iPhone 12 mini and the standard iPhone 12 models will come with a dual-camera setup which includes the wide-angle and an ultra-wide-angle lens. However, if you have an obsession with mobile photography, your best bet would be to go for the iPhone 12 Pro model which comes with improved camera capabilities. Both iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone Pro Max feature a triple-camera setup and also has an advanced LiDAR sensor.

The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone Pro Max models feature a telephoto camera for distant objects which is missing on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini variants. The telephoto camera comes with an f/2.0, aperture with 52mm focal length, which is the same as that on the iPhone 11 Pro.

What is Telephoto lens?

A telephoto lens is a type of long-focus lens that offers a long reach and can easily display objects at a far distance with greater accuracy and advanced precision. These lenses have gained massive popularity over the years and are commonly used by pro photographers as they can be used in a number of situations.

iPhone 12 Pro release date

The pre-orders for the iPhone 12 Pro are set to go live on October 16, and the phone will start shipping on October 23. The phone will have a starting price of $999. As for the iPhone 12 Pro Max model, the pre‑orders will open on November 6, and the phone will be available from November 13. It will carry a starting price tag of $1099.

Image credits: Apple