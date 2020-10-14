When Does The Prime Day End In US? How To Get A Free Amazon Prime Membership?

Amazon Prime Day 2020 has finally arrived and it is offering users great deals and offers on a wide range of products. The annual mega sale event was originally scheduled to kick off earlier this year; however, it had to be postponed due to the pandemic restrictions which impacted the supply. The Prime Day event will only run for a few more hours so make sure that you head over to the Amazon app and start shopping before the sale ends.

When does the Prime Day end in US?

The Amazon Prime Day 2020, which began on Tuesday, October 13, will run until Wednesday, October 14. The event will be live on the Amazon app until midnight.

Amazon Prime Day deals

Amazon is offering great deals and offers on its devices and across various other product categories. The company is also offering a massive discount on its online audiobook and podcast platform. Here's a look at some of the best Amazon Prime Day deals that every Prime member needs to check out:

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet (32 GB) – $55

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Headphones – $179.95

Echo Dot 3rd Gen – $18.99

Echo Auto – $19.99

Echo Show – $129.99

Echo Dot and LIFX Smart Bulb – $18.99

Kindle Unlimited (6 months) – $30

Kindle Paperwhite – $79.99

Fire TV Cube – $79.99

Ring Stick Up Cam – $79.99

Audible one-year subscription – $100

If you are looking to benefit from the exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals and discount offers, you need to make sure that you have an active Amazon Prime subscription.

However, if you are a new member who is looking to take advantage of all the best deals, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial. You can sign up for Amazon Prime by visiting this page. After the end of your free 30-day trial, you will need to renew your membership to continue enjoying the benefits.

How much does Amazon Prime membership cost?

You can either go for a monthly or yearly Amazon Prime membership. The monthly subscription will cost you $12.99, while the yearly subscription can be available for $119.

Image credits: @christianw | Unsplash