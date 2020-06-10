Twitter Introduces ‘Fleets’ In India, Check How To Use The Latest Feature

Twitter has introduced its new feature called ‘Fleets’ where users can share ephemeral tweets including videos, GIFs or photos which will last for 24 hours. ‘Fleets’ resembles ‘stories’ feature of Snapchat, Instagram, and Facebook, and users can see the Fleets at the top of their feed and profile pages.

A user can click on the profile picture visible at the top of the Twitter feed and add fleeting thoughts in form of text, images, videos or GIFs. Texts can be superimposed on the images and videos a user wants to share as Fleet. Kayvon Beykpour, product lead at Twitter and co-founder of Periscope, announced on June 9 that Fleets feature have been rolled out and urged users to share feedback.

Namaste! Starting today, Fleets are coming to India. If you’re in India, check it out and let us know what you think! #FleetsFeedback 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/U6QiHynm1U — Kayvon Beykpour (@kayvz) June 9, 2020

Twitter posts in the form of Fleets will disappear after 24 hours and will have no Retweets, likes or public comments. While public comments won’t be available, users can reply to the Fleets by clicking on it and sending a Direct Message (DM) or emoji and continue the conversation in DM. Anyone can react to the Fleets if the DMs are open.

Aim at advertising revenue

Fleets feature is being seen as a part of Twitter’s effort to provide more control to users on engagement. According to industry experts, the new feature is aimed at boosting Twitter’s user growth and advertising revenue in which the company has lagged behind Facebook and Google.

Testing, testing…

We’re testing a way for you to think out loud without the Likes, Retweets, or replies, called Fleets! Best part? They disappear after 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/r14VWUoF6p — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) June 9, 2020

Mo Al Adham, product manager at Twitter, said in a blog post that the new feature will encourage users to share momentary opinions. Al Adham had urged to Tweet using the hashtag #FleetsFeedback to provide feedback on the new feature to help improve its functionality.

“We hope that those people who are not usually comfortable with Tweeting use Fleets to talk about the reflections that come to their head,” wrote the product manager.

