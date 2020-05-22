Last Updated:

Twitter Offers To Give Blue Tick To Anyone Who Replies To Its Tweet; Here's The Catch

Twitter

Twitter made an offer on May 21 to gift ‘blue ticks’, the badge of verified accounts, to the users but kept a prior condition which they could not fulfil. The official account of Twitter communications posted a tweet asking everyone to reply to it if they want to get verified on the micro-blogging platform.

However, no one could reply to the tweet because the account used the latest feature which is yet to be implemented globally. The social media giant will be rolling out a new feature which will limit the participants in a conversation on the micro-blogging platform by letting the user control who can reply to the tweet. Twitter said that it is currently testing the feature and starting with a small percentage globally.

As per the new feature, a user can compose a tweet and mention people he/she wants to talk to by tapping on permission settings and choosing the option ‘Only people you mention’. The other two options are “Everyone” and ‘People you follow’. ‘Everyone’ will be the default setting which will let all users reply to the tweet while ‘People you follow’ will allow those people to reply whom the user is following on Twitter.

Netizens call it 'evil' act

Netizens were quick to notice the new feature and understood the intention of the tweet. While one of the users called it an “evil” act by quote tweeting it, another one said that Twitter is mocking the “plight of thousands of helpless big creators”. Check out the reactions:

