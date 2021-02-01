Valentine's Day Edition Spin And Win Amazon Quiz: Here Is The Answer For This Quiz Contest

The Valentine's day edition spin and win quiz is here and the winners will get prizes like the Bombay Shaving Company Gift Pack (1 winner), Vivo smartphone (1 winner), Echo Dot (1 winner), Titan Youth Women’s Watch (1 winner) and an Apple Watch SE (1 winner). Continue reading the article to know the Amazon quiz answers to Valentine's day Edition spin and win quiz.

Valentine's Day Edition Spin and Win Answers

Question: When is Valentine’s Day celebrated?

Option 1: Feb 14th

Option 2: Feb 24th

Option 3: Mar 14th

Option 4: Mar 24th

Answer: Feb 14th

Amazon Valentine’s Day Edition Spin and Win Play Steps

To participate, you will first need to download the Amazon mobile app by going to the Google Play Store or App Store.

Now, open the app and log in using your existing account or create a new one.

Search for funzone and then go to the Valentine’s Day Edition Quiz.

For entering the contest, click on the banner image or on the tap to spin option.

Click on the pointer to spin the wheel.

Answer the qualifying question correctly to enter the lucky draw.

Amazon Quiz Terms and Conditions

Amazon Valentine’s Day Edition Quiz has five prizes to win and each falls under the “lucky draw” category.

In the case of the lucky draw category, you will need to answer a qualifying question correctly to become eligible for the lucky draw.

The winners will be informed via email or SMS and names of winners will be posted by February 15th, 2021.

The selected winners must claim their prize within a given time period.

All winners will be required to have their mobile numbers verified with Amazon.in to claim the prize.

Amazon says that entry into the contest is considered as consent for being placed on a mailing list for promotions.

Your name, likeness, image, voice, and/or appearance, photos, video recordings and the like made in relation to the contest or any promotions can be used by Amazon with your consent.

All the information shared in connection with the contest will be treated as per Amazon’s privacy notice.

