Is Snake Eyes From G.I. Joe Coming To Fortnite? Know Details

Fortnite Zero Point has proven to be one of the most thrilling seasons for the fans as Epic Games keeps introducing new content and features to the battle royale game. The developers have brought a wide range of items, skins, characters and other customization options to keep the fans engaged throughout the season. However, the fun quotient is going to double because the Fortnite leaks suggest that G.I. Joe characters especially Snake Eyes is going to make a cameo in the game. That is the reason why many players are wondering about it G.I. Joe Fortnite Leaks. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Is Fortnite going to add Snake Eyes from G.I. Joe?

Fortnite creators never fail to amaze the audience as they keep adding characters from different cartoons, comics, past games and more. And, this time a leak by the developers themselves suggests that the game is going to bring Snake Eyes from G.I. Joe. As we all know, Epic Games has a unique style of teasing about upcoming Fortnite Skins before adding anything to the game. Just like before, Epic teased the entry of Sarah Connor, Terminator, and Predator skins, and this time it is about Snake Eyes.

:: Incoming Transmission - Reality Log 10155 ::

Target Description: Ninja Master pic.twitter.com/IuPqGoi6AA — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 29, 2021

On the official Fortnite Twitter account of Fortnite, Epic shared an audio transmission, this one featuring Agent Jonesy talking about the next hunters he found, and he is referring to G.I. Joe team. But, that is a huge assumption to make, right? If that is what you think then it means you have not heard the ending of the transmission that says: “And knowing is half the battle.” This sentence is familiar because you’ve heard it before during the end-of-episode in old G.I. Joe cartoon.

Well, leaving behind the long shot, Epic also left another trail for us to notice. The Chief Creative Officer of Epic Games, Donald Mustard recently posted an image of himself reading a comic book. The Twitter post has no context but fans believe that this is another teasing of the G.I. Joe Fortnite crossover. However, it is not the first time Mustard has hinted upcoming changes on his Twitter account.

