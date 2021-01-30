Pokemon Go Noivern: How To Catch Noivern? A Clear, Step By Step Guide

Noivern is a unique Pokemon. Now, you have a real chance to capture this Pokemon and add it to your collection. Basically, Noivern is from the Kalos region. In this post, we are going to look at what is Noivern, how to catch Noivern in Pokemon Go, Noivern best moveset and more.

Noivern was first released alongside the first wave of the Kalos region. If you are looking to have a great ultra league Pokemon to add it into your collection, then you can definitely go for catching Noivern. In the coming paragraph, we’ll look at some critical factors about Noivern.

Noivern is a flying type Pokemon. It is particularly weak to the dragon, ice, rock, and fairy attacks. Also, it is resistant to bug, fighting, grass, fire, ground, and water type moves. It has a maximum CP of 2764, an attack of 205, a defense of 175, and stamina of 198. It has some decent stats all around and as we’ve mentioned earlier, it is a really good one for any player looking for an ultra league Pokemon to add to their collection. In the coming section, we’ll learn about how to catch Noivern in Pokemon Go.

How to catch Noivern in Pokemon Go?

Apart from the fact that it is a flying type Pokemon, it is also known in the Pokemon community as the sound wave Pokemon. It is extremely combative against anything that comes closer to it. Noivern can fly through even the darkest of the nights due to the ultrasonic sound waves it emits from its ears. Players won’t be able to beat Noivern due to the fact that it is so powerful in dark setting. So, you wouldn’t be able to catch it through regular attacks. The simplest way to catch Noivern is by feeding it with fruit.

It loves fruit and if you feed raspberry, this normally aggressive Pokemon will keep himself calm towards you. After feeding it with raspberry and making sure that it is calm, attack it with Pokeballs. Throw three at a time and make sure that hit it hard with any one of those Pokeballs. After that, attack it with a rock type move and drag it to the centre circle. Keep it for some time. Now, you’ll be able to add Noivern to your collection.

Noivern best moveset

Noivern evolution

We hope that we are able to give a clear overview of what is Noivern and how to catch Noivern in Pokemon Go. It is easier than you think. When you complete this task in the game, you’ll be able to reach a whole new level in Pokemon Go. Kindly remember that regular attacks don’t work against this particular Pokemon and you’ll have to feed raspberry to capture it. All the very best!