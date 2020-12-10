Warmer V3 Snapchat Filter: What Is The Warmer V3 Filter? Why Is It Removed?

Snapchat is one of the widely used social networking apps which continues to attract a huge following from around the world. The social media service has seen massive growth in recent years and it is highly popular among the younger generation. Developers at Snapchat have constantly evolved the service by introducing new features and customization options.

However, the app is highly popular among users for adding unique and innovative filters. Interestingly, Snapchat also allows users to create their own filters and submit them to Team Snapchat for approval. With that said, a new community filter called Warmer V3 had been causing quite a stir on social media ever since it was uploaded to the platform.

Warmer V3 Snapchat filter

Warmer V3 was one of the latest Snapchat filters that had fans super excited. A number of users on social media have been asking their friends and other users to try out the filter.

Everyone here that has Snapchat, search the filter warmer v3 then record yourself while 😁👍. You’re welcome thank me later pic.twitter.com/jtTy1BpahM — Eliza💫 (@8plaq88) December 9, 2020

step 1: go on snapchat



step 2: search and use “warmer v3” filter



step 3: raise up thumb and record



😄 — 𝐀𝐥𝐞𝐱 𝐌𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐳 (@alejxmndz) December 9, 2020

And there I go searching up “Park Chan (warmer)” the filter on Snapchat and doing the thumbs up at the camera🤡💀 — Evelyn Saldivar✨💕 (@evelynn_coronel) December 9, 2020

For those wondering what the new Warmer V3 Snapchat filter was all about, it basically required the user to apply the filter and record themselves while raising their thumb to the camera. The filter would then display any explicit content right on their screen.

The Snapchat filter was created by Park Chan and is currently unavailable on the platform. It had presumably violated the Snapchat's community guidelines due the which the filter was removed from the platform. It is not known why the filter was approved in the first place, however, it is apparent that it was deleted due to the violations. Snapchat also specifically asks users to comply with the community guidelines before uploading a filter on the platform for approval. The online service also prohibits members who promote any kind of pornographic content on the platform.

How to submit a Community filter on Snapchat?

Step 1: People can submit their own filters by visiting the Create Your Own website at this link.

Step 2: Under 'Community Filters,' click on 'Submit now.'

Step 3: Choose 'Geofilter' or 'Moment Filter'.

Step 4: Send it for approval.

