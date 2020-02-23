What Happened To The Weather Channel App? It Isn't Working!

IBM owned Weather.com and the Weather Channel are the leading providers of weather forecasts on Android and iOS. However, many iPad users and users across Android and iOS have reported about the Weather Channel app crashing after the latest update. Read on to know all the latest developments on the story:

Weather channel app crashing after the latest update on iPad

According to recent reports, many iPad users have reported about the Weather channel app not working and crashing after the new update. Users have been asking on the Apple discussions forums about what happened to the app. While users have been posting about the downtime of the Weather Channel app on online forums, experts and media portals have not published any reports about the problem.

Apart from the weather channel app crashing on iPad, Android and iOS users have also mentioned about the Weather channel app crashing constantly on their respective platforms. The Apple discussion forum has over 500 queries posted with the same complaint talking of the app crashing on iPad and iOS devices. The queries also mention that the Weather Channel app started behaving unpredictably after the latest update.

Users complaining about the Weather Channel app crashing on iPad, iOS and Android devices

Reports of the Weather Channel app crashing on Apple discussion forums

Have the developers released a patch or update to fix the issue?

According to reports, no official announcement has been made about the development of patches or updates for solving the issue. However, users on the discussion forums have posted solutions to help solve the problem. According to the Weather Channel app users of iOS have reported that the issue can be solved by installing and reinstalling the latest version of the app. While testing the app and looking out for the problem, we found that the Android counterpart of the app is working flawlessly on the Android device used for testing.

