How To Hide Apps On Redmi Mobile Phones & Where To Find Them Later?

All the Xiaomi smartphones including the Redmi series and the Poco F1 have proven to be fierce competition for other brands, according to experts. The reason behind the increasing popularity of Xiaomi devices is said to be the inclusion of some of the essential features asked by users like App Lock and Hidden apps.

If you want to hide some apps from your apps tray so that no one else can get access to them and own Redmi/Xiaomi devices, here is the procedure on how to hide apps on Redmi mobile phones:

How to hide apps on Redmi mobile phones?

The Hidden apps feature has been present in the Xiaomi devices for a long time. Hiding apps from the Redmi devices is no rocket science and can be done by following a specific set of steps. Here is the step-by-step procedure that can help you hide apps on your Redmi mobile phones:

Unlock your smartphone and open the device settings.

Under the settings, find ‘Apps’ settings and open the option.

In the ‘App Settings’, you will find an option titled ‘App Lock’.

Open the ‘App Lock’ settings and you will see a ‘Hidden Apps’ option on top (If you have not set up the App Lock, the device will first ask you to set up the App Lock service as it is necessary for hiding Apps as well).

Once you click on the 'Hidden Apps' option, you will find a list of the installed apps on your device.

Click on the app that you want to hide and enable the ‘Hidden Apps’ feature for the same.

You will have successfully hidden the app for access by others.

Which devices support the feature mentioned above?

The process mentioned above has been tried and tested on the Poco F1 by Xiaomi and works on other Xiaomi and Redmi devices as well. However, if a user owning smartphones of any other brand tried to make use of the feature, it might not work. The procedure mentioned above is only applicable to products under the Xiaomi and Redmi branding.

Does the process work on Android One devices by Xiaomi?

Although the process works on Xiaomi and Redmi devices, it will not work on the Android One project smartphones by Xiaomi. Thus, people owning a Xiaomi Mi A1, Mi A2, and Mi A3 will not be able to follow the steps mentioned above and hide apps from their devices. The process has not been tested on the Blackshark gaming phones as well which ship with Xiaomi’s Miui skin.

Is the feature present on other smartphones?

Many leading smartphone manufacturers provide users with the ability to hide apps just like on Redmi mobile phones. Every manufacturer has a different process and different nomenclature for the feature of ‘Hidden Apps’. Stock Android also allows users to hide unused apps from the app tray.

Where can I find the apps that I have hidden on my Redmi mobile phone?

Once you have hidden an app from the app tray, you will not be able to find the app’s icon anywhere in the app tray. However, the app has not been uninstalled and can be found under the ‘Hidden Apps’ section of the smartphone. The users can access their hidden apps from the ‘Hidden Apps’ option, and they can also unhide the apps from the ‘Hidden Apps’ settings on their Redmi mobile phones.

Image: Instagram (@xiaomiindia)