What Happened To HQ Trivia? Here Is Why The Famous Gaming Show Was Cancelled

HQ Trivia was one of the first and most popular live mobile trivia games. It is reported that HQ Trivia had an active user base of about 7 lakh people daily. But what was once a successful business with 25 full-time employees has been shut down and is going through dissolution. Here are the reasons that lead to the downfall of one of the most popular live mobile trivia games and what happened to HQ Trivia.

What happened to HQ Trivia?

When HQ launched in 2017, it launched its first game HQ Trivia. It quickly attracted millions and millions of users in a small period of time. This worldwide game was played twice in a day. It could be played by anyone who owns a smartphone.

The company was then profiled by a leading daily after which the original host of the show Scott Rogowsky became a household name in the United States of America. The host of the show also made appearances on famous TV shows too. But the fame did not last for long.

By 2018, the popularity of the game had faded and its parent company was not doing well as it faced many setbacks. This also reportedly led to internal tension between HQ and the parent company.

One of the reasons for the company facing problems was the death of one of the cofounders of HQ, Colin Kroll. He died in the December of 2018 due to a drug overdose. This added a lot of tension.

From December of 2018 to the present date, the company was active but recently the current CEO of the brand Rus Yusupov reportedly sent a company-wide email to his employees on February 21, 2020. In the mail, he is said to have expressed that the main investors of the company are no longer willing to fund the venture. It was reported that in the mail he also said that the company will cease its operation and movie towards dissolution effective form the same day.

It was also reported that the company had hired a bank to find it new investors who will help and support it run the business and help expansion. It was also reported that the bank had found an established investor for the company and that HQ Trivia was going to sign the deal on February 22, 2020. It was then reported that the deal fell through.

In recent months, HQ has reportedly tried to expand its business by launching new products for its audience. One of their latest products was a photo challenge based game which released in December of 2019 by the name of HQX. HQ CEO Rus Yusupov took to his twitter and thanked the users. Take a look at it here:

With HQ we showed the world the future of TV. We didn’t get to where we hoped but we did stretch the world’s imagination for what’s possible on our smartphones. Thanks to everyone who helped build this and thanks for playing. — Rus (@rus) February 14, 2020

(Image Credits: HQ Trivia Twitter)