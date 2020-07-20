Sara Khan Demands Strict Rules Against Cyber Criminals As Her Facebook Account Gets Hacked

Television actor Sara Khan has reportedly claimed that her Facebook account has been hacked. As per her spokesperson, she is currently in talks with the cyber crime cell and Facebook officials to regain control over her hacked account. In a statement given to the media, Sara Khan has said that she is demanding wants a strict punishment given to cybercriminals.

Sara Khan’s take on Cybercrime

According to Sara Khan, there has been a rise in the number cybercriminals. She said that cybercrime cases are growing day by day. She added that it is getting much worse because there aren’t strict rules & actions taken against cybercriminals and hackers. In the media interaction, she expressed that it is high time that the officials should impose severe laws on the culprits.

In conclusion, Sara also said that the rise of these hacking cases should be enough to inflict strict actions & laws. She also demanded the officials to ensure a safe and more secure social media environment.

Previously during the month of May, South diva Pooja Hegde also took to social media to reveal that her Instagram account was hacked. It was stated that after spending an hour with her digital team, her account was successfully retrieved. Taking to Twitter, the actor said that she was worried about the safety of the account and requested her followers not to pass any personal information to the hacker. She further added that the activities done from her Instagram account will be undone. Have a look at her tweet here:

Hi guys, so I’ve been informed by my team that my insta account has been hacked and my digital team is helping me with it. Please do not accept any invitations or pass out any personal information out to the person asking. Thank you. — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) May 27, 2020

Sara Khan’s work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sara Khan has currently resumed shooting for her TV show Santoshi Maa – Sunayein Vrat Kathayein. She is essaying the role of Devi Paulomi in the television show. Santoshi Maa – Sunayein Vrat Kathayein is a mythological show which premiered on January 28, 2020, on &TV Channel. The show is jointly bankrolled by Rashmi Sharma and Pawan Kumar Marut under the banner of Rashmi Sharma Telefilms.

