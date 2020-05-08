What Does DW Mean On Snapchat? Learn Meaning Of Slangs Like DW, IRL & TLDR Here

Snapchat is mainly used to send snaps and maintain streaks with the best friends. It allows users to click selfies in funny, cute and goofy filters. The most-loved features of the social media app are Snap Map, Bitmoji, Privacy protection and more. Apart from these alluring features of the app, the Snapchat app has become an essential app for sharing selfies and chat with friends using slang terms. These Snapchat text slangs are typically short in length and help users to fit words in one or two lines so that the receiver can read the text in the image before the time for viewing the image elapses. However, slangs like DW, IRL, TLDR and more may confuse new users. If you are wondering what IRL and TLDR stand for and what does DW mean on Snapchat, here is all you need to know.

What does DW mean on Snapchat?

Many people who are not familiar with the Snapchat text slang find it difficult to understand texts like DW and more. When they try to search the meaning of DW on Google, some of the results indicate "Dear Wife" or "Distant World", which is not the meaning used on Snapchat while chatting. The intended meaning of DW on Snapchat is "Don't Worry." This slang is generally used to ask a person to stop worrying about something and everything will be alright.

What Does IRL mean on Snapchat?

IRL in Snapchat text slang means "In Real Life." This slang is generally used to indicate that a person is providing a real-life incident or sharing a no-makeup look with a person. The slang can also be used to send sunsets, and other nature-related photos as well as to show the difference between social life and quarantine life.

What Does TLDR mean on Snapchat?

TLDR means "Too Long Didn’t Read" on Snapchat. While sending this slang a person is expressing their disappointment to the other person that they could not read the text as the snap ended before they could see it properly. It is also used to tell a person that the texts sent by them were too long for them to read on Snapchat and if they can send the text back again.

