How To Reverse A Video On Snapchat? Know Trick Here To Make A Fun Video

Snapchat is a widely popular multimedia messaging app with millions of active users from around the world. The platform has seen a massive rise in user activity over the past few days because people are practising social distancing during this time of Coronavirus. This app allows users to click pictures, videos and edit them as per their need. It also helps them with an extensive list of filters that makes a user look beautiful or goofy. Apart from clicking pictures with these filters, you can also create interesting Snapchat videos.

However, many people do not know that they can reverse a video or fast forward it on Snapchat through its extensive list of filters. You can record videos on Tiktok and reverse a Tiktok on Snapchat easily. If you are wondering how to reverse a video on Snapchat, here are the easy steps below-

How to reverse a video on Snapchat?

Open your Snapchat app on your smartphone.

Record or upload some video whether from the front camera or the back camera on Snapchat.

Once you have recorded a video, slide your screen to the right.

Slide the screen and browse through all the filters until you find the three arrows filters, which is the rewind filter.

Choose the rewind filter and it will reverse your Snapchat video for you.

Now, download or save on Camera Roll or Snapchat and share the reversed Snap to your friends on Span streak or put it as a story.

