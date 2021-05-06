What Happened To Most Recent On Facebook? How To Find The Feature On The App?

Sometimes it's easier to find our way around a new social networking app altogether than to adapt to a new layout to the app we're already used to. According to Statista, Internet users spend an average of 2 hours and 22 minutes every day on social networking apps. Naturally, users get accustomed to what icon lies where and a sudden change in placement can irk them the wrong way. Recently, Facebook's most recent button went missing from the feed and netizens lost their sanity over it. What happened to Most Recent on Facebook? Let's find out.

What happened to Most Recent on Facebook? Is Facebook Most Recent gone?

Netizens can free themselves from the 'most recent button missing rant' as the feature never left the app, to begin with. Facebook has recently started working on new updates and changes for both the website and the app. These changes are primarily made for two reasons, either for the ease of users or to make the algorithm functioning smoother from their end. The recent Facebook update is an example of the second scenario. Most Recent was an excellent initiative taken by the company to update its users with real-time news instead of only showing them the data the app thinks they want to see. This update was much appreciated by the netizens as well. Here's a tutorial on how to find the most recent button on Facebook.

Tap on the three lines icon on the top right of the Facebook app that discloses the entire menu.

From there, scroll down to 'See More' to find more features listed below.

The 'Most Recent' button has now been renamed as 'Recent & Favourites' and will be displayed somewhere at the bottom of the page.

Upon clicking, the user will then be redirected to the most recent timeline, which will be paired alongside favourites.

Chances are that Facebook may incorporate more changes to the layout. In that case, users can rest assured that the most recent button missing fiasco is temporary and will most probably be placed somewhere else in the menu itself. The order may change but due to the feature's popularity, the most recent button vanishing from the face of the app seems implausible.

