Iron Man Dream Inches Closer To Reality After Man Takes To The Skies In Dubai

Jet-powered suit pilot Vince Reffet recently took off from the ground in Dubai and within seconds, he was able to reach more than 325 feet. In just 30 seconds, he reached an initial height of an incredible 3,280 feet at an average speed of 130 knots (approximately 150 mph), as reported by Gulf Today. He was able to reach an altitude of around 6,000 feet by the end of his three-minute flight before opening his parachute and landing back to safety on the Skydive Dubai runway.

The video sees the pilot effortlessly hover over the water while operating finger controls which have been built into his gloves. It may also remind you of a scene from the first Iron Man film where Tony Stark was first learning how to jet off into the air.

XDubai, the company behind the stunt, stated that this was the first time that a Jetman Dubai pilot was able to combine hovering safely at a limited altitude and flying aerobatics at high altitude in the same flight. It also explained that the equipment is controlled by the human body thereby enabling Jetman Dubai to achieve speeds of 400kmh, which involved hovering, changing direction, and performing loops.

This was reportedly made possible after three engineers, Mohammed Rashid Chembankandy from India, André Bernet from Switzerland, and a chief-engineer Matthieu Courtois from France, came together and worked on developing this pioneering technology.

Dubai Jetman isn't the only real-life Tony Stark

Vince Reffet became the next person to join the likes of Jet wing pilot and real-life Iron Man Yves Rossy. who was seen taking off from the ground and hovering over lake Geneva in Switzerland with his jet-powered wingsuit. Prior to that, another real-life Iron Man, British inventor and daredevil Richard Browning flew through the skies in his own jet suit while reaching a staggering 136.891 kmph.

