Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 And S7 Plus Announced: Get Price And Pre-order Details

Samsung has recently announced a range of devices at its first-ever Unpacked virtual event. The tech giant unveiled the Galaxy Note lineup, Galaxy Watch 3, and the Galaxy Z Fold 2G alongside a few accessories. As part of the event, Samsung also showcased the eagerly awaited tablets – Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7 Plus.

Both the tablets vary in their offerings, however, one of the most noticeable differences between the two devices is their display. The Galaxy Tab S7 uses an LCD panel, whereas the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus comes with a Super AMOLED display. Also, the Tab S7 Plus has a 12.4-inch display as opposed to 11-inch on the Tab S7 Plus. However, both Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7 Plus will come with the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G chipset and promise to offer PC-like experience to users.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 price

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 will be available in two variants. The WiFi-only version will come at a price tag of £619 (61,065), whereas, the Galaxy Tab S7 4G version will retail for £719 (70,926).

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus price

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus will also be available in two variants, but the Tab S7 Plus will have a 5G option instead of 4G. The WiFi-only version will be sold at £799 (78,836), while the Tab S7 Plus with 5G will be available for £999 (98,589).

Both the models will be available in three colour options including Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, and Mystic Bronze. People who pre-order a new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 or Tab S7 Plus from the company's official website until August 10 will be eligible to claim a Galaxy Book Case or the Galaxy Gaming Bundle in certain regions of the UK. The tablets are set to go on sale in select markets from August 21.

The tablets are currently not available for pre-order on the official website of Samsung India. The technology company is yet to provide details on pricing and availability in India for both the variants.

Image credits: Samsung