What Happened To YouTube? Is The Video-sharing Platform Back Online?

YouTube is one of the largest video sharing platforms in existence. The social media service has grown exponentially over the years and it attracts billions of hours worth of views every month. It also comes with an easy-to-use interface which makes it accessible to almost every age group. However, when the service isn't working as intended, it can be quite a frustrating experience for users, especially considering the amount of time people love to spend on the platform.

If you have been trying to open or load videos on the platform, but ran into an unknown YouTube error, it is because the platform was plagued with an issue that had affected YouTube playback service for many users across the world.

What happened to YouTube?

YouTube had faced an outage today as users were not able to access the platform for a few hours. There have been numerous reports from social media users who complained about not being able to use the service. The issue had affected many users globally, however, most of the reports came in from regions like North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, as per DownDetector. As indicated by the online tracker, the highest number of complaints were reported at around 6:49 AM IST, with a total of 3520 reports at the time. And while the reports considerably dropped at around 8:00 AM, there are still a few reports from users.

The company soon acknowledged the YouTube outage issue and assured users that it is working on a fix. However, the company did not specify what exactly had caused the YouTube outage.

If you’re having trouble watching videos on YouTube right now, you’re not alone – our team is aware of the issue and working on a fix. We’ll follow up here with any updates. — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) November 12, 2020

YouTube not working - Is the issue resolved?

The issue had affected many users across regions, however, the company has confirmed that the issue has been resolved and YouTube is back up. It has also confirmed that the issue has been fixed for all devices and the services have been restored.

...And we’re back – we’re so sorry for the interruption. This is fixed across all devices & YouTube services, thanks for being patient with us ❤️ https://t.co/1s0qbxQqc6 — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) November 12, 2020

You can also stay updated with the Team YouTube handle on Twitter for current YouTube status and other updates. YouTube is available on Android, iOS, macOS, Macintosh, Linux, and Microsoft Windows platforms.

Image credits: Unsplash | christianw