What Happens Now After TikTok Is Banned In India? Here's What TikTok Stars Will Do Next

The video-sharing app TikTok has come under the radar of the Indian Government and has now been banned in the country. The app has brought forward a lot of users and has made a cult dedicated to the platform in the country. Since its ban, quite a lot of changes will be seen in the online entertainment industry as a significant chunk of video content that was being shared online will be removed after the ban.

What happens if TikTok is banned in India?

The Indian Government had put forth an interim order in which there is a mention of 59 apps that will be banned in the country. TikTok is right at the top of this list. There are many other known apps along with TikTok in this list namely UC Browser, Helo, and ShareIt. Here is a list of apps that are banned alongside TikTok:

What happens after TikTok is banned in India?

The app TikTok has a huge user group as a large number of people in the country used the app on a daily basis. There were many who excelled in the talent of using the app and its features in such a way that it created nice videos. These users were termed as TikTok celebrities as their content were highly trending on the video platform.

If the app is banned in India, these TikTok celebs will have to shift to alternate social media apps in order to continue with their work. These celebrities also have a large fan following and thus they will have to cater to them by shifting their content on other apps. Apps like Instagram and Snapchat can be used to post similar TikTok videos, but they will have to adjust their material according to the tools available on these apps. Another good platform to shift on is YouTube as it is a great place to continue with their content along with not losing their followers count.

Using TikTok app alternatives in India

As TikTok banned in India, users can shift to other apps that provide similar features and also give a similar experience that is Made In India. One such app is the Chingari app. Chingari app is a short video-sharing platform and is founded by Bengaluru programmers Biswatma Nayak and Siddharth Gautam. The Chingari app can prove to be an excellent alternative to TikTok.

Another app that people can go for is Mitron. Mitron is also ‘Made in India’. Its co-founders are Shivank Agarwal and Anish Khandelwal. While there have been reports of the app being of a Pakistani origin, the founders have downplayed these rumours.

