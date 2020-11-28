Can You See Other People's Best Friends On Snapchat? Who Are Your Snapchat Best Friends?

Snapchat is one of the most popular social networking platforms that has garnered a massive follower base from around the world. The social media app was launched in 2011, and it has grown rapidly ever since. The makers have constantly evolved the app over the years by introducing new functionalities and features to keep things exciting for the fans. One of the interesting features of the app that continues to draw the attention of most users is the best friends list. This feature automatically adds new people to your best friends list based on your level of interaction with them. But can you see other people's best friends on Snapchat? Let’s find out.

Can you see other people's best friends on Snapchat?

No, Snapchat doesn't allow you to view the best friends of other users. However, you can obviously view your best Snapchat friends on the app. Snapchat initially allowed users to see the best friends of other users on the app, however, the feature was soon disabled by the company. This means that a user will only be able to view their own best friends on the platform. You can identify your best friends on the app by looking at the smiley emoji which is visible next to your Snapchat friends name.

Who are your Snapchat best friends?

Your Snapchat best friends are those users on the platform with whom you interact the most. This is completely dependant on your level of interactions with the user, and it doesn't have anything to do with your friendship in real life. The app doesn't allow you to pick your best friends, however, you can influence it by exchanging more snaps with users whom you wish to add to the list. You should also note that you will need to maintain the level of interactions with a user if you wish to retain them on the list. However, if you frequently exchange snaps with a large number of contacts, it can be quite difficult to add specific people to your best friends list.

Image credits: Snapchat