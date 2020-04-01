What Is Google Classroom? Learn How To Use This Online Class Platform Here

In this time of lockdown, people around the globe are working from home. Teachers and professors are conducting classes online to guide their students in their curriculum so that this crisis does not affect their studies. Platforms like Google Classroom help teachers and students to study online effectively with its simple-to-use interface.

What is Google Classroom?

Google Classroom is a collaboration app for teachers and students available for free. Teachers, professors and more can create an online classroom and invite students to the class to create and distribute assignments. With Google Classroom, students and teachers can have conversations about the assignments and teachers can also track the students' progress. Schools and colleges must register for a free Google Apps for Education account to use Classroom.

How to use Google Classroom?

Set Up Your Google Classroom

Google Classroom is available for free for anyone who uses a Google Apps for Education account. One can simply go to classroom.google.com and create your classroom. A person can add various classes and sections as per the need. After the class is set up, add students in the class by using class code and invite links. They will need to sign in with the class code, which Google will generate.

Store Class Materials

Use the About section of Google Classroom to store important classroom materials that students will refer to throughout the school year. The Google Classroom is an effective platform to store the rest of the classroom materials as well. In Google Classroom, student work is not placed in a shared folder, so it is private between the teacher and the student. When it is time to grade student work, you will be able to access it wherever you have a computer and internet access.

Make Announcements

The Announcements Feature helps send out important notices. When you post an announcement, students will receive an email, and the announcement will post at the top of the classroom thread.

Create Assignments

Google Classroom makes it easy to create assignments paperlessly. For instance, when you create an assignment, you title it, add a description, and a due date. Moreover, you can attach multiple files such as images, step-by-step guides, or YouTube videos.

Use the Questions Feature

Google Classroom does not have a test or quiz making tool, an individual can use the Questions feature to ask students multiple-choice questions and receive scores immediately.

Grade Assignments

Teachers can also grade assignments within Google Classroom and comment on student work. Google Classroom also stores grades.

