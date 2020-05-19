What Is Google Proxima Beta Fraud And Can You Get A Refund After Getting Scammed?

A number of users have been reporting about an issue where there are constant deductions from their account in the name of Google Proxima Beta. Most of these transactions are recurring in nature and take place without any knowledge of the user.

What is Google Proxima beta fraud?

Proxima Beta Pte. Limited is a company based in Singapore and is part of the Tencent, a developer which is behind popular battle royale game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, also known as PUBG. Their mention is also clearly made in PUBG's Privacy Policy and most of these fraudulent transactions take place in the name of this company.

While it is not known who is behind the fraud, it is suspected that any developer company that has in-app purchases within their respective applications or games can easily engage in such fraudulent activities, although it is not known. However, there is also a possibility of private companies or hackers exploiting the security vulnerabilities of these brands to steal people's money. The most common Google Proxima Beta Fraud deductions are transactions of ₹799 and ₹79. These transactions are recurring in nature meaning that a certain amount is deducted from an individual's account multiple times over a certain period. These transactions take place without any prior knowledge of the user.

Why is Google’s name associated with the developer?

It is not exactly clear why Google's name is associated with the developer company or the frauds that have been taking place, however, it should be noted that almost all of these transactions are done through the Google Play Store and Google Pay. Therefore, this may likely be the reason why you see Google's name added as a prefix before the developer’s name in the deductions.

How to get refund from Google Proxima Beta?

For users who have already been a victim of this fraud, it is quite difficult to get a refund of the amount deducted, however, it is necessary that you take the below steps so as to avoid any further scams from such companies.

The first thing that you need to do is contact your bank and inform them about this issue. You should also ask them to immediately block your cards, net banking, and UPI services to avoid further deductions on your account. Next, you must report the issue to Google. To do so, you need to report the unauthorized purchases on Google Pay by visiting the link here. Once you have reported the unauthorized purchase, you can check your claim status at the link here.

Image credits: Unsplash | rupixen.com