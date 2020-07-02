Is TikTok Banned In America? Here Are The Details On The App's Future In The USA

A move by the Indian Government has shaken the world where the Indian Home Ministry banned 59 Chinese apps including TikTok on Monday i.e. June 29, 2020. Many professionals from around the world have applauded the action and called it a bold move by India. The 59 China-based applications were removed stating that the action was implemented to protect India's security and cyberspace. The MHA also reportedly revealed that the apps posed a threat to the safety of user data and privacy. However, this has reportedly led to a new rise against TikTok as many US citizens have demanded the ban on the application saying that if India can do it, then so can the USA. Many users of the Chinese app TikTok are wondering, "is TikTok banned in America?" "is TikTok going to be banned in the USA?" and more. If you are wondering the same, here is all you need to know.

Is TikTok banned in America?

TikTok is a Chinese application. It is a short video entertainment app where users can watch, create and share contents to gain popularity and viewership. The entertainment app is owned by a Chinese app development company called ByteDance. The application has been reportedly called out by the US National Security Advisor, Robert O'Brien, who publicly stated that the Chinese Government is using TikTok for its own purposes. This means that the app has been reportedly been used by the Chinese government to serve an unknown agenda. This is the reason why many US leaders are demanding a ban on the short video app.

Currently, 40 million users of this app are youngsters from the United States of America. Rick Crawford, a Republican Congressman recently tweeted that "TikTok must go and it should have been gone yesterday". However, there has been no ban implemented by the US government on the application. Nonetheless, according to the reports, at least two bills are pending in the US Congress to ban federal government officials from using TikTok on their cell phones, reflecting that such a sentiment can gain momentum in the US after India's decision.

Check out below the list of 59 Chinese apps banned by India

Image ~ Pib.gov.in

