Zili App Is From Which Country? Is This TikTok Rival App Banned In India?

Zili, the funny videos app, is a free short video application which allows users to access extensive editing tools and features such as puzzle videos, boomerangs, and superzooms to create online content. These editing tools are aimed at helping users create videos instantly. Users of the Zili app can also watch videos in other preferred languages of their choice, and it can be shared on WhatsApp status as well.

However, Zili app has been called out for possibly being a Chinese application as Indians are on a spree to delete and uninstall China-based apps completely. This initiative started after an engineer, Sonam Wangchuk explained the problems of using Chinese applications. Currently, numerous users have stopped the usage of Chinese apps and are searching for information regarding other alternatives. This is why many users of this entertainment app have been wondering about the Zili app origin country and they are also trying to find out, 'Zili app is from which country?' If you have the same question, here is all you need to know.

Zili app is from which country?

Zili app origin country is China. The Chinese app was launched officially in the year 2019 by a Chinese-based tech organisation, Xiaomi to compete head-to-head with Bytedance's TikTok. The app gained popularity in the year 2019 in the "Entertainment" section of Google Play Store for providing humorous funny videos. Lei Jun, the CEO of Xiaomi tech company, which is responsible for the development of the Zili Funny videos app, had launched this application to "make everyday colourful!" The app has 10 million downloads worldwide on Play store, as of writing this article.

Is Zili - Funny Videos app banned in India?

In total, 59 Chinese apps are banned in India as of Monday i.e. June 29, 2020, by the Ministry of Home Affairs. However, MI's Zili app is currently not banned by the country. The Chinese apps list was suggested by the Indian Intelligence Agencies to the government. Nonetheless, the 59 Chinese apps that are banned by the government have reportedly compromised the safety and security of user data and privacy and this was a move to safeguard the Indian Cyberspace and the privacy of numerous users.

Check out the banned Chinese apps list:

Credits ~ Pib.gov.in

