What Is MapmyIndia: How To Download The MapmyIndia Move App?

MapmyIndia is one of the most reliable mapping solutions available in India. The company has been empowering the country through its geo-spatial technologies for more than two decades. Today, we take a look at what is MapmyIndia and how it actually works.

Also Read | Apple Watch Heart Month Challenge Not Working: How To Fix The Issue?

What is MapmyIndia?

MapmyIndia is a technology company that is recognised for offering premium-quality digital map data in India. It is also highly popular for offering GPS navigation, APIs, tracking, GIS AI services, and location apps. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New Delhi, with offices across the country.

MapmyIndia has been working on online maps since the early 2000s before moving on to producing consumer navigation devices, mobile apps, fleet-tracking solutions for cab aggregators and other such companies. After years of success, the technology company is known as one of the top comprehensive GPS navigation and tracking solutions providers in India

Also Read | What Does A Star Mean In Apple Music? Why You See A Star Icon Next To Certain Songs?

MapmyIndia app

MapmyIndia also has a map app called 'MapmyIndia Move: Maps, Navigation & Tracking'. The application is available on every major platform.

How does MapmyIndia work?

The MapmyIndia: Move app works similar to Googe Maps and it claims to offer a detailed map of India with ISRO’s Bhuvan Satellite view and advanced 3D maps with detailed location information. You can use the service to get a detailed analysis of the population as well. One of the biggest highlights of the app is that it can be used to get a complete 3D demographic and topographic view of a particular region. It has already mapped more than 10.54 Mn unique POIs and has both 2D and 3D landmarks in about 86 cities.

The app also makes it easier for users to navigate to a specific address using a smarter search. One can also use eLoc, which is a character unique digital address from MapmyIndia for different places. All you need to do is type in this unique digital address in the search bar and quickly locate the address.

Also Read | How To Change Activity Goals On Apple Watch? A Detailed Step-by-step Guide

MapmyIndia features

Here's a look at some of the top features offered by MapmyIndia:

My World View

Share Live Location

Route Summary

Doorstep Navigation

Vehicle Health Diagnostics

COVID-19 Guide

How to download MapmyIndia Move app?

For Android users, the MapmyIndia Move app can be downloaded by heading over to the Google Play Store. As for iOS users, the app can be downloaded from the Apple App Store.

Also Read | Leher App Vs. Clubhouse App: What Are The Key Differences And Which App Is Best For You?

Image credits: MapmyIndia