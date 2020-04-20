What Is The Olymp Trade App And Is It Legal And Safe In India?

Olymp Trade is one of the most known online trading platform which allows people to invest less and earn big. The platform has been serving customers since 2014 and has proven to be reliable for people interested in online trading. Olymp trade provides Fixed Time Traders and FX which separates it from other trading assets as they offer an extensive list of assets. But is Plymp Trade legal and safe in India?

Also read: Discovery Plus app is now available in India with 40+ genres at just ₹299; Know Details

Olymp Trade legality details

According to various sources, Olymp Trade is not technically illegal in India but it is in no way monitored or controlled by SEBI or RBI. This means if a trader faces any issues with regards to the app's transactions or collections then Indian authorities will not be able to help. As Olymp Trade is not regularized by Indian authorities, various Indian banks are not dealing with the platform directly, only some international Devit/Credit are accepted on this platform.

Also read: What Happens If You Say Hey Siri 14? Know Where AI App Connects The Call

features and reliability of Olymp Trade

Olymp Trade is an A-recognized member of the International Financial Commission which enables the platform to cover unfair trade practices up to $20,000. The minimum amount deposit required to start trading on the platform is $10 which makes it easier for small-time traders to try their luck. Olymp Trade app also provides easy access to learning material which enables new traders to get acquainted with the system easily.

Also read: Disney Hotstar Premium vs VIP: How they compare and which plan suits you better

Also read: What happened to Holla app and why is it not available on the App Store?

besides this, the Olymp Trade website provides users with a free demo account and allows them to practice their strategies which can be implemented whilst doing real-time trading. Various methods of investing can be used on Olymp Trading which keeps new traders from making uninformed decisions. Traders can later enable their real accounts and start trading practices with their own money.

Also read: How to record Microsoft Teams meeting? Learn to record your meetings, Classes And More